Congress & Courts

Letter: Takeover of Supreme Court bad for democracy

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

The 1/6/21 coup may not have worked, but it’s not over. The long game played by the Repugnican party of taking the power out of the hands of the electorate has been wildly successful.

First, they stole the 2000 election when the candidate’s brother was the governor of Florida and pulled out every dirty trick to send it to a partisan Supreme Court to anoint the new president in a 5-4 vote, instead of determining Florida voter intent. That delegitimized the Court.

Then McConnell betrayed the Constitution by not holding hearings on Obama’s choice to fill Scalia’s seat. That delegitimized Senate banana republicans. That stole another seat, with three in all being installed by president Putin installed.

Now that they have those five stolen seats in an extremist right-wing supermajority, they showed what liars they were in their confirmation hearings about respecting precedent in the Roe v Wade decision.

Posing as Constitutionalists, Rethuglicans curiously ignore in their gun fixation that the 2nd Amendment was about a “well-regulated” militia (the first four words). I’ve never even heard them mention it, but they sure fixate on the right to “keep and bear arms,” which by the wording can be tied to those in a well-regulated militia.

Now we see their agenda unfolding. They say “privacy” is not in the Constitution (neither is “democracy,” “free market,” “telecommunications,” or “women” for that matter) so they used that to infringe on bodily autonomy. Read the 4th Amendment, right up front is our “right to be secure in our persons.”

Their cognitive dissonance is strong to not glean privacy in those words. This is not only about abortion, these people don’t believe you have a right to privacy or democracy. You can thank Republicans and Republican voters for that one.

Robert Tyson

Winterville

