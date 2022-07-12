ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man accused of threatening Rep. Jayapal could face hate crime charges

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBSgK_0gcQwYGN00

SEATTLE — A Seattle man could face hate crimes charges after he was arrested outside of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) home.

When Seattle officers arrived at her home, they said the man was standing in the street with his hands in the air and a gun holstered at his hip.

A neighbor reported seeing the suspect drive by the congresswoman’s home three times while yelling profanities.

Neighbors said he was yelling something to the effect of “go back to India, I’m going to kill you,” according to police probable cause documents.

Probable cause documents also state that the suspect reported to the police that he knew who lived at the home and that he wanted to pitch a tent on the person’s property.

A spokesperson for Jayapal released a statement, which confirmed she was at home during the incident and read in part: “The Congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents. She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation and ensuring that she and her family stay safe.”

More news from KIRO 7

      

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Greg Smith
3d ago

So it is illegal to threaten members of congress but they can go after Supreme Court Justices?

Reply
10
baby d
3d ago

you want to get back at the vote them out. I find it despicable that they can give themselves raises on a regular basis while they're watching everybody else suffer. we need to have a cap on their pay. no more self-raises. that would be a good start as they are squandering our money. there's no excuse for what the state has become

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Chronicle

Pierce County Men Thought Cops Wouldn't Chase Them After Bank Heist, But They Were Wrong

Two Tacoma men were pursued and arrested after robbing a Poulsbo bank, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office reported. The robbery took place late Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the office. After one of the men allegedly robbed the bank in the Poulsbo Walmart parking lot, he ran outside where the other man was waiting in a red pickup. As they drove away, the Poulsbo Police Department put out a call for the robbery with a description of the getaway vehicle. Five minutes later, a Kitsap deputy recognized the truck on state Route 3 and began to pursue it.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thurston County child recovering after unknown exposure to amphetamines

A Thurston County child is recovering after being exposed to and testing positive for amphetamines, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the 21-month-old boy was brought to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma by his parents after they observed erratic behavior, including the boy’s inability to sleep or sit still.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police recover a pistol, ammo, heroin, meth after an arrest in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Investigators discovered a firearm, nearly a hundred rounds of ammunition and copious amounts of drugs after searching a car, belonging to a suspect who was arrested at Dash Point State Park in June. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), a few weeks ago, police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The U S Capitol Police#Cox Media Group
kentreporter.com

Gang members with ties to Kent shootings receive prison sentences

Two Seattle men, with ties to violent street gangs in the region and drive-by shootings in Kent, were sentenced to four years, six months in prison for illegal firearm possession. Sytrel Defranco Butler, 26, and Leo Myron Dickerson, 25, were sentenced July 8 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Two plead guilty to ivory, rhinoceros horn trafficking in Washington state

SEATTLE - Two men from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and Lacey Act charges related to trafficking wildlife from DRC to Seattle. Herdade Lokua, 34, and Jospin Mujangi, 32, admitted that beginning in November 2019, they agreed to smuggle elephant ivory, white rhinoceros...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Bank robbery suspect arrested

Editor’s note: The Police Blotter is written based on information in Gig Harbor Police reports. Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspect in two Gig Harbor bank robberies on the afternoon of July 12 near Silverdale. The same man is suspected in a string of robberies in Pierce, Kitsap and Thurston counties.
GIG HARBOR, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stolen car burned after road rage shooting in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Police are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in gunfire and two car fires early Wednesday in Fife. At about 2:47 a.m. police were called to the Wapato Way East Bridge over Interstate 5 for a report of a collision. Police said an altercation between...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
118K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy