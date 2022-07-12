Man accused of threatening Rep. Jayapal could face hate crime charges

SEATTLE — A Seattle man could face hate crimes charges after he was arrested outside of Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s (D-Wash.) home.

When Seattle officers arrived at her home, they said the man was standing in the street with his hands in the air and a gun holstered at his hip.

A neighbor reported seeing the suspect drive by the congresswoman’s home three times while yelling profanities.

Neighbors said he was yelling something to the effect of “go back to India, I’m going to kill you,” according to police probable cause documents.

Probable cause documents also state that the suspect reported to the police that he knew who lived at the home and that he wanted to pitch a tent on the person’s property.

A spokesperson for Jayapal released a statement, which confirmed she was at home during the incident and read in part: “The Congresswoman and her family are safe and appreciate the many calls and good wishes she is receiving from constituents. She is very grateful for the swift and professional response from the Seattle Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI investigators who are working together diligently on the investigation and ensuring that she and her family stay safe.”

