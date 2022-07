SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The composite of the suspect in Rachael Runyan’s disappearance was always that of an African-American. It wasn’t until recently that a second composite of a lighter-skinned man, perhaps Hispanic, was publicized on ABC4. It got the attention of a woman who claimed the second composite appeared to resemble her […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO