The market value of agricultural land in Nebraska increased by 16% over the prior year, to a statewide average of $3,360 per acre, according to the preliminary report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 2022 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey. This marks the largest increase in the market value of agricultural land in Nebraska since 2014 and is the highest non-inflation-adjusted state-wide land value in the history of the survey.

