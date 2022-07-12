ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 06:39:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-12 18:45:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blanco; Gillespie; Kendall; Kerr The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Kerr County in south central Texas West central Blanco County in south central Texas Gillespie County in south central Texas Northwestern Kendall County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 510 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willow City, or 11 miles northeast of Fredericksburg, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Ingram, Stonewall, Camp Verde, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Rocky Hill, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Center Point, Albert, Grapetown, Luckenbach, Cain City, Old Tunnel State Park, Willow City and LBJ State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.90 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park, specifically Capitol Gorge, Arch Nemesis Canyon, Pleasant Creek, Burro Wash, Cottonwood Wash, Five Mile Wash, and Sheets Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Miguel FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following county, San Miguel. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with more storms projected to move over the area shortly. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sawpit, Fall Creek and Placerville.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Goliad County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inez to Victoria Detar Hospital North to near Ander, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Schroeder, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Bloomington, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Placedo, Coleto Creek Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Oak Village, Inez, Victoria Regional Airport and Telferner. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 632 and 634. US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 664. US Highway 77 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 87 between mile markers 804 and 830. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida North central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Western Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 245 PM EDT/145 PM CDT/. * At 154 PM EDT/1254 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Greensboro, or 12 miles northeast of Blountstown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Bristol, Rock Bluff, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Rosedale, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Sycamore, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Torreya State Park and Sawdust. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Carbon; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stillwater County in south central Montana North central Carbon County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 340 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Columbus to near Joliet, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. At 335 PM, 69 mph wind was reported 2 miles east southeast of Columbus. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Billings, Columbus, Laurel, Lockwood, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Broadview, Reed Point, Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Hailstone Wildlife Refuge, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City, Rapelje and Comanche. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 419 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dumfries, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, La Plata, Quantico, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, Pomfret, Port Tobacco Village, Marbury, Widewater, Port Tobacco, Garrisonville, Ironsides, Ripley, Arkendale and Rison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Holt, east central Keya Paha and west central Boyd Counties through 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Naper, or 24 miles west of Spencer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Naper and Dustin. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 86 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Denali, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Denali; Eastern Alaska Range Heavy Rain in the Alaska Range this Weekend A weather system moving across the state will bring 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain to the Alaska Range this weekend. Heaviest rainfall will be south of Kantishna and Healy in Denali National Park, and south of Donnelly Dome in the Eastern Alaska Range. Expect rivers levels to rise and remain elevated into early next week. Small streams and creeks will also be on the rise through the weekend. Rock slides and landslides may occur as the ground gets saturated. For the latest information go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.1 to 7.3 feet will occur this evening around 1020 PM PDT. In addition, and a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:16:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-16 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country ..High water on the Tanana River into the Weekend The Tanana River will continue to run near bankfull to bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to fall slowly over the next few days, but additional heavy rain moving into the central and eastern Interior, and Alaska Range, later today and Saturday will likely result in the river remaining at or near bankfull. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, and increased debris moving downriver, through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka Mountains, Upper Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:18:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rainfall up to one inch over 30 minutes is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Mountains East A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Fremont County through 415 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Dubois, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail along with locally heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor flooding in local creeks may occur. Locations impacted include Areas northwest of Dubois. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Surry; Sussex Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Isle of Wight, northeastern Southampton, northeastern Sussex and southern Surry Counties through 545 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Dendron to near Wakefield to Sussex. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rain 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Possible flooding of low lying areas. Locations impacted include Waverly, Wakefield, Sussex, Ivor, Dendron, Homeville, Booth Fork, Pons, Newville, Booker, Lumberton, Ellis Fork, Manry, Delk Crossroads, Littleton, Dory and Runnymede. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Eureka by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eureka A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM PDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN EUREKA COUNTY At 201 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garden Pass, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Eureka County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Claiborne; Grainger; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Knox; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Claiborne County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Northeastern Knox County in east Tennessee Western Hancock County in east Tennessee Jefferson County in east Tennessee Grainger County in east Tennessee Union County in east Tennessee Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainview, or near Maynardville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Morristown, Clinton, Jefferson City, Dandridge, Maynardville, Rutledge, Bean Station, White Pine and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 414 and 426. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 113 and 123. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kittitas Valley RED FLAG WARNING FOR WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE WA690 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Garfield; Petroleum; Southwest Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Phillips, Petroleum and southwestern Garfield Counties through 415 PM MDT At 315 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northwest of Hays to 8 miles east of Grass Range. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winnett, Zortman, Sand Springs, Fourchette, U L Bend Rec Area, Crooked Creek Rec Area, Flatwillow, Devils Creek Rec Area, Mosby, Phillips, Petrolia Lake, Fred Robinson Bridge, Tiegen, Landusky, Sun Prairie and Cat Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon RED FLAG WARNING FOR WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Elevated fire danger expected due to breezy conditions and low relative humidity. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS... Fire danger will be elevated due to the combination of breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 102 to 111 expected. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

