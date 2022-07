Public health experts have been concerned about the possibility of a summer surge and now rising COVID levels in Massachusetts wastewater seems to be backing that up. Samples taken from both the North and South Shores show a significant rise in COVID RNA detected in the wastewater, according to the MWRA wastewater tracking system at the Deer Island Treatment Plant. The South Shore has seen a 29% jump over the past two weeks, while the North Shore experienced a 28% increase over the same time frame.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO