Phillips takes off for 'unbelievable' catch

MIAMI -- Over the past few years, you'd be hard-pressed to find a player more vocal about the universal designated hitter than the Marlins' Garrett Cooper. Its return in 2022 has paid off for Cooper, who was named to the National League's roster for the 2022 All-Star Game as a replacement for injured Phillies star Bryce Harper. The next NL DH in line via the Player Ballot, Cooper earns his first All-Star selection. He joins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and ace Sandy Alcantara as Marlins representatives, marking the first time since 2016 (Marcell Ozuna, José Fernández, A.J. Ramos and Fernando Rodney) the franchise will have at least three All-Stars.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO