ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Phillips takes off for 'unbelievable' catch

MLB
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays did a lot of good work with their bats on Monday, racking up 14 hits in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. But Brett Phillips was responsible for the most impressive moment of the night, and he made it happen with his...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Reds stun Yankees with 9th-inning rally

NEW YORK -- The Reds showed Tuesday night that they were not going to give up so easily against the Yankees, the team with the best record in the Major Leagues. Down by three runs going into the top of the ninth inning, Cincinnati scored four runs to edge New York, 4-3, at Yankee Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Wacky Wednesday for Marlins as they win on walk-off WP

MIAMI -- Which of the following is true in regard to the Marlins’ wacky 5-4 walk-off victory in 10 innings over the Pirates on Wednesday night at loanDepot park?. A) Avisaíl García collected his first hit with the bases loaded this season. B) Tanner Scott blew his...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

'It felt awesome': Miranda walks off on Hader

MINNEAPOLIS -- At the beginning of this season, when ﻿Jose Miranda﻿ received his first call to the Major Leagues, he carried the weight of the expectations of a breakout 2021 season, one for which he was named the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. He put too much pressure on himself to make a big league impact. He was trying too hard, he thinks, as he slumped hard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Taking stock of Cubs' vision for 2022 Draft

CHICAGO -- The last time the Cubs had one of the first 10 picks in the MLB Draft, the franchise was coming out of a rebuild and had constructed a prospect-fueled core that went on to pile up personal hardware, division banners and a World Series trophy. The North Siders'...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
MLB

Gallen's frustrating pattern: Start strong, slip-up late

SAN FRANCISCO -- The last couple of starts for ﻿Zac Gallen﻿ have begun to feel formulaic to him: Toss a couple of solid innings, then get hit hard at the end of the outing. That's why Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants felt like an ever-so-slight step forward...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Cease gives Sox 'All-Star-worthy performance'

CLEVELAND -- Dylan Cease doesn’t need an American League All-Star selection to validate him as one of Major League Baseball’s top starters during the first half of the 2022 season. The White Sox right-hander just needs more starts similar to the one he turned in during a 7-0...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

As Deadline nears, Giants 'capable of better'

SAN FRANCISCO -- One month ago, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was feeling fairly optimistic about the state of the Giants. With a win over Pittsburgh on June 18, San Francisco had climbed a season-high 10 games over .500, even while feeling like it hadn’t yet played its best baseball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

LA pulls off madcap comeback to erase 6-run deficit

ST. LOUIS -- Until deep into the late innings, Wednesday night’s game appeared to be following Tuesday’s script. The Dodgers allowed the Cardinals to climb out to a big lead through two-out rallies, struggled to cash in themselves and upped the degree of difficulty with a madcap attempt at a late-inning comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
MLB

Angels hopeful Trout will not need IL stint

ANAHEIM -- Just when it looked like things couldn't get much worse for the scuffling Angels, superstar Mike Trout left Tuesday night's 6-5 loss to the Astros in the fifth inning with back spasms, the club announced. Trout, who went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts, spoke with interim manager Phil Nevin...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

'It's a tough one': Yanks take rare series loss vs. Reds

NEW YORK -- They don’t play the games on paper, as the saying goes. But if they did, this would’ve been a series you’d pencil in as a win for the home team -- the mighty Yankees, owners of baseball’s best record, going up against a last-place Reds club that might shop their best pitcher to a postseason contender within weeks.
MLB
MLB

Hill, Brieske showing Tigers value of Draft picks

DETROIT -- The Tigers will not have a top-10 overall pick in next week’s MLB Draft for the first time in five years. But if there’s any reminder of the value of a full Draft, not just the first round, it’s the Tigers pitching staff this season.
MLB
MLB

Rays' top prospect ready for Futures Game, then Triple-A

ST. PETERSBURG -- On June 18, right-hander Taj Bradley threw 71 pitches over four innings in a start for Double-A Montgomery against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It was his second straight four-inning outing and the 11th time and 12 starts he hadn’t reached the sixth, and he wanted to keep pitching. So, while milling around in the bullpen the next day, the 21-year-old asked his coaches why he wasn’t able to go back out for another inning.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petersburg#The Red Sox#Statcast
MLB

Olson's go-ahead HR jolts Braves past Mets

ATLANTA -- Matt Olson was too young to fully appreciate the many great battles between the Braves and Mets around the start of this century. But the suburban Atlanta native has enjoyed becoming a key figure in the renewed rivalry between these division foes. “One of the main things I...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

At age 31, Cooper an All-Star for 1st time

MIAMI -- Over the past few years, you'd be hard-pressed to find a player more vocal about the universal designated hitter than the Marlins' Garrett Cooper. Its return in 2022 has paid off for Cooper, who was named to the National League's roster for the 2022 All-Star Game as a replacement for injured Phillies star Bryce Harper. The next NL DH in line via the Player Ballot, Cooper earns his first All-Star selection. He joins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and ace Sandy Alcantara as Marlins representatives, marking the first time since 2016 (Marcell Ozuna, José Fernández, A.J. Ramos and Fernando Rodney) the franchise will have at least three All-Stars.
MLB
MLB

Cora: 'We're not playing good baseball right now'

ST. PETERSBURG -- Of late, things have been exasperating for the Red Sox, because they are making life too hard for themselves with sloppy defense and baserunning. Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Rays marked the second straight night the Red Sox left the ballpark stewing over mental mistakes. Given that...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Why this Phillie deserves to be an All-Star

This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every year, there are a few players who are upset about not making the All-Star team. Zack Wheeler should be one of them....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Braves fall this round, but race is on vs. Mets

ATLANTA -- Given how last season transpired, the Braves certainly aren’t going to fret about any first-half developments. But as the defending World Series champions approach the All-Star break in pretty good shape, they have again been reminded they have plenty to prove. Charlie Morton surrendered three home runs...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Rays 'step it up,' rebound with sweep of Sox

ST. PETERSBURG -- As the Rays licked their wounds, literal and metaphorical, following an injury-riddled three-game sweep at the hands of the last-place Reds on Sunday in Cincinnati, infielder ﻿Yandy Díaz﻿ was already confident they’d bounce back against the Red Sox. • Box score. Why? Because...
MLB
MLB

'Megastar' Ohtani (12 K's) joins Nolan Ryan in Halos history

ANAHEIM -- There's been no stopping two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani over the last month. Ohtani, who was selected as an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher for the second straight season, has been absolutely unbelievable both on the mound and at the plate, and he continued it with another incredible showing in a 7-1 win over the Astros on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium. Ohtani struck out 12 over six innings and he also helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the second inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Severino exits start vs. Reds with shoulder tightness

NEW YORK -- By the Yankees’ standards, the celebration for their Major League-leading 11th walk-off win of the season seemed almost muted. Sure, there was the requisite rush toward home plate for high-fives and back-slapping, and someone made it rain bubble gum and sunflower seeds. But there is also fresh concern about a Luis Severino injury and what it could mean.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy