Seaside, CA

Nevada man arrested on suspicion of killing 5-year-old California girl decades ago

KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Pham was walking to kindergarten in Seaside just three...

www.ktvu.com

KION News Channel 5/46

Man killed in San Jose the Plant shopping center shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said they are investigating their 22nd murder of the year after a shooting at the 2100 block of Monterey Road. At around 6 a.m., officers arrived at the Plant shopping center and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly shooting in San Jose shopping center

A man was killed in a shooting at the Plant shopping center in San Jose on Friday morning, police said. Most businesses were shut at 6 a.m. when the man was shot at the Monterey Road complex, police said. San Jose police are investigating, but have not released information about...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 killed at shopping center; shooter at-large

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at The Plant shopping center in San Jose, police stated, where one adult male victim was killed. The shooting was reported at 6 a.m. Friday. Most, if not all the businesses in the center, were closed at the time. The shooting was in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Seaside, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man dies after driving his car off Hwy 9

SARATOGA (CBS SF/BCN) – A 40-year-old San Jose man died after he drove his car off state Highway 9 near Saratoga on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on northbound Highway 9 south of Redwood Gulch Road.The man, whose name was not immediately available, was driving a 2014 Nissan GT-R that went off a curve in the road, going down a steep embankment and overturning several times as it struck trees and brush, CHP officials said. He died as a result of his injuries from the crash.The case remained under investigation Friday. Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

Nevada man charged in 1982 killing of 5-year-old girl in California

A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence, authorities said. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne...
SEASIDE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman stabbed to death in San Jose, suspect flees

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeless woman was stabbed to death in San Jose, making her the 21st homicide of the year, police said on Wednesday. Officers were called out to the 100 block of South Market Street on Tuesday just after 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman was being physically assaulted.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hayward homicide suspect captured in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said a wanted homicide suspect from a Hayward murder was arrested in Soledad Wednesday. Victor Lucero, 31, of Oakland, was taken into custody at the Foods Co parking lot without incident, according to police. A compliance search was conducted at a home on Ledesma Street, but it is unknown if additional evidence was found.
SOLEDAD, CA
#Violent Crime
KION News Channel 5/46

Possible pubic hair and new DNA sequencing used to find Anne Pham’s alleged killer 40 years later

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A single hair, believed to be a pubic hair, and a game-changing way to sequence DNA was used to find Anne Pham's alleged killer after 40 years of unanswered questions. Parabon, the company in charge of finding a genetic match for the hair, said it was assumed only mitochondrial DNA was found The post Possible pubic hair and new DNA sequencing used to find Anne Pham’s alleged killer 40 years later appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two juveniles arrested with loaded ghost gun in vehicle

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task arrested two juveniles after conducting a probation check on South Belden Street. Officers noticed a juvenile probationer trying to leave in a vehicle and stopped them. A gun was immediately seen on the vehicle's floor, according to police. The firearm was a loaded ghost gun. Two juveniles The post Two juveniles arrested with loaded ghost gun in vehicle appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police find $100,000 stash of stolen goods in underground bunker; 6 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Tuesday discovered a cache of recently stolen power tools and firearms hidden in an underground bunker near a Coyote Creek homeless encampment and arrested six suspects in connection with the investigation.San Jose officers were conducting a follow-up investigation of a commercial burglary incident that occurred Monday when they made the find.  The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, where they discovered the underground bunker filled with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items including stolen tools, equipment and firearms."It's a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Homicide suspect on the loose in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A homeless woman was found suffering from a stab wound in San Jose and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. The woman was found at the 100 block of South Market Street after officers received a report at 9:34 p.m. of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

New details in case against man accused of killing Salinas cheer coach

SALINAS, Calif. — The man accused of shooting to death a Salinas mother and high school cheer coach made his first court appearance Monday, the same day police revealed new details surrounding their investigation and the connection between the suspect and victim. "I can tell you that they knew...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

SPD: Arrest made in late night Salinas murder

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a murder that took place late Monday evening. Officers were called to a home in the area of Homestead Avenue and West Alisal Street, near Hartnell College, around 11 p.m. Police arrived at the home and found the victim, Javier...
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$100,000 worth of stolen property recovered in a SJ underground bunker

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police arrested six people who are allegedly involved in a commercial burglary and recovered $100,000 worth of stolen items in an underground bunker, police said. Among the stolen goods were a lot of power tools, three hunting shotguns, and three pickup trucks, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA

