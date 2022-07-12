Nevada man arrested on suspicion of killing 5-year-old California girl decades ago

SARATOGA (CBS SF/BCN) – A 40-year-old San Jose man died after he drove his car off state Highway 9 near Saratoga on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 9 p.m. on northbound Highway 9 south of Redwood Gulch Road.The man, whose name was not immediately available, was driving a 2014 Nissan GT-R that went off a curve in the road, going down a steep embankment and overturning several times as it struck trees and brush, CHP officials said. He died as a result of his injuries from the crash.The case remained under investigation Friday. Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO