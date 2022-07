Increased rates of overdose and mental health crises spur closer monitoring of patients undergoing opioid tapering. The opioid epidemic or crisis began in the 1990s when pharmaceutical companies marketed opioids as non-addictive and encouraged physicians and clinicians to prescribe the medication at a higher rate for patients with acute or chronic pain. However, this led to widespread misuse of prescription and non-prescription opioids as they led to addiction among users.

DAVIS, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO