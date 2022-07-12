ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

New immunotherapy for dogs can help researchers understand lung cancer therapies

theaggie.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis researchers uncover and compare potential benefits of dog immunotherapies. Comparative oncology is one of five research programs within the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, which has a long history of supporting collaborative comparative and translational research between the medical and veterinary schools. This is in part because many models...

theaggie.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theaggie.org

UC Davis Health study finds that long-term risks are associated with opioid dose reduction

Increased rates of overdose and mental health crises spur closer monitoring of patients undergoing opioid tapering. The opioid epidemic or crisis began in the 1990s when pharmaceutical companies marketed opioids as non-addictive and encouraged physicians and clinicians to prescribe the medication at a higher rate for patients with acute or chronic pain. However, this led to widespread misuse of prescription and non-prescription opioids as they led to addiction among users.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bird Infected With West Nile Virus Found In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A bird has tested positive for West Nile virus in Solano County, officials say. The bird was found in the Vacaville area back in late June, according to the Solano County Department of Health and Social Services. Exactly where it was found was not disclosed. Officials say the positive case is an important reminder for residents to take precautions. “This marks the official start of West Nile virus season in Solano County,” said Christine Wu, M.D., M.P.H., Deputy Health Officer for the County, in a statement. West Nile virus can spread from mosquitos to humans and other animals. Draining standing water and avoiding mosquito-infested areas during dawn and dusk hours are the most effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Most people who do get West Nile virus will not have any symptoms, health officials say, but there is a risk of serious neurological disease and death in rare cases.
VACAVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Sacramento Businessman Jim Anderson’s $5 Million Gift spearheads new era for wellness

Groundbreaking initiative focuses on preventive care for all at UC Davis Health. Sacramento, Calif.- The UC Davis School of Medicine is making a unique commitment to the well-being of patients and the community by opening the Office of Wellness Education. The new office opened July 1 and is part of a first-of-its-kind initiative funded by a $5 million gift from Sacramento businessman Jim Anderson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Health
FOX40

Fairfield firefighters save and inspire life of teen

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Feb. 9, 2021, Fairfield firefighters responded to a call of a 15-year-old kid having shortness of breath while playing basketball, according to a post from the Fairfield Fire Department. Brandon, 15, went unresponsive and stopped breathing. When firefighters arrived, they began life-saving efforts on...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Family of 3 men who drowned in Delta after saving child host fundraiser to send bodies back home

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Family and friends are trying to honor the lives of three men who drowned in the Delta while trying to rescue a child who fell in the water. The three men disappeared in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge in Sacramento County, and their bodies were discovered days later, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Translational Research
davisvanguard.org

DA Raven Discusses Racial Disparities in Yolo County

Woodland, CA – Racial Disparity was the subject of this month’s Commons Town Hall which was hosted by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with Measures for Justice yesterday. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven hosted the event and was joined by Tessa Smith, Chair...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Walnut Creek Man Airlifted To Burn Center Tuesday

The crew was picking up a local man suffering from burn injuries – who was then transported to a hospital for treatment. What was he burned from? Why was he at the elementary school grounds? How old was he? So many facts missing here. Don’t know the origin of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
CBS Sacramento

‘A Possibility We Will Lose The Entire City’: City Officials Taking Action To Lower Auburn’s Risk Of Wildfire

AUBURN (CBS13) – Due to its proximity to the American River and plenty of dry brush to burn, the city of Auburn is a high-risk area for wildfire, so city officials are taking action to protect the area from potential disasters. Twice in one year, CBS13 has covered a fire in Auburn City Councilmember Daniel Berlant’s backyard. “I’ve really been trying to push our city to be better prepared,” he said. The city council put together a group of residents and business owners that identified several actions Auburn can take to prevent wildfires. “One of those items was making sure homeowners are compliant with...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

California State Fair Unveils New Safety And Security Measures Ahead Of Opening

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the fun is back at the California State Fair but with a focus on safety. California State Fair CEO Rick Pickering has a big claim ahead of the Fair’s big return. “The safest place you can be and the safest square mile in Sacramento this summer is the California State Fair,” he says. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Fair will be back at the Cal Expo this coming Friday with new safety and security measures. With covid numbers rising in the capital region, Pickering says there will be...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vallejo Sideshow Accident Critically Injures Man

Crowd Gathers Near Six Flags to Hold a Large Sideshow. A recent Vallejo sideshow went out of control and resulted in one Vallejo man in the ICU after suffering critical injuries. He was struck by one of the cars, and a second injury occurred when a second person was shot. The sideshow was held close to Six Flags Amusement Park, and authorities with the Vallejo Police Department estimated around 200 vehicles were involved in the illegal spectacle. The injured man, Tyler Ingersoll, age 19, is believed to have been struck by a Mustang that hit a Corvette just before it passed into the crowd that had gathered to watch.
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Fire in Rancho Murieta prompts ground, air response

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Rancho Murieta are battling the Grant Fire, which started near Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road on Thursday.  The fire burned 50 acres and reportedly spread at a moderate speed.  Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews went to the scene as did air resources. Residents were asked to stay […]
RANCHO MURIETA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dealer Who Sold Pills To Rocklin Teen Who Died From Fentanyl Overdose Facing 17-Year Prison Sentence

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man who sold illicit drugs containing fentanyl that went on to kill a Rocklin teen is now facing a 17-year prison sentence. Zach Didier was a 17-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning in December 2020. His family says Zach bought was he thought were Percocet pills through an online app. He ended up with a counterfeit pill that was made with a lethal amount of fentanyl. The suspected drug dealer, Virgil Xavier Bordner, was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes. “Since that tragic day that we lost our beloved son, I have felt nothing but compassion and support from...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Body of missing Winters teen recovered from Putah Creek

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body retrieved from Putah Creek on Sunday is that of Eduardo Fierros, a Winters teenager who went missing after crashing a truck near Lake Solano County Park. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff,...
WINTERS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy