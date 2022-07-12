Evgeni Malkin To Test Free Agency

With the NFL’s franchise tag deadline having officially passed, several notable names remain without long-term deals entering training camp. Teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Friday to sign franchise-tagged players to multi-year extensions, or risk losing them in a year when said players would be eligible to hit the market after playing out the 2022 season on the one-year tag. Of the eight players who received a franchise tag this offseason, only four were unable to ink new contracts: Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz.

