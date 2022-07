Https://events.unf.edu/MasterCalendar/EventDetails.aspx?EventDetailId=1132356. Join us to learn more about the UNF Coggin Graduate Business programs which offers 6 master degrees and 2 graduate certificates. We offer challenging, well-rounded programs and the opportunity to interact with interesting classmates and faculty. Gain skills and knowledge that you will be able to apply immediately in your work life.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO