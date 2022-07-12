Lost dog wins at Felbridge show after escaping Bolney home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unusual for a pet to escape its yard.But when that pet is an alligator, it tends to create a big stir."Mom yells at him 'get away from the street,'" Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik, who said the kid has a strange response."'But mom, there's an alligator here.'" Sure enough, there's an alligator in the road." Kids in Kenosha spotted the gator wandering the streets after it got out of the backyard where it had been sunning itself in a kiddie pool. That led to Kenosha officers answering a call they'll likely never get again."It's a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this, and have a few laughs during your daytime, yeah. It's badly needed, I think," said the officer.The gator is now back with its owner, who promises to keep a closer eye on it.Chicago had its own gator adventure in 2019 when "Chance the Snapper" was captured in the Humboldt Park Lagoon after a week-long search.He's now living at a farm in Florida.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO