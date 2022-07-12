ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lost dog wins at Felbridge show after escaping Bolney home

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lost dog has won a rosette at a show after being entered by a man who found her on his way to the event. Five-year-old Bonnie slipped out of her home in Bolney, West Sussex, on Sunday, causing alarm for her owners. John Wilmer spotted her by the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Firefighters star in the one with the smelly cat

Stand aside grumpy cats everywhere, this potentially internet-breaking kitten has just cornered the market in woe-is-me meows. And that sad face was the least of its worries when it got stuck in a soil pipe - it had become the real-life smelly cat, although surely looking more sorry than the one from TV show Friends.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Takes Out Owl In Mid-Flight

Holy smokes, that’s a big target for a little ol’ house cat. Usually cats only go for prey much smaller than themselves. Owls are generally a large bird, this one is a species that is fairly large. It is one that probably preys on cats a bit itself.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Horse's Comical Reaction to Being Offered a Carrot Has Us Smiling From Ear to Ear

Carrots might be the most stereotypical snack for horses, but that doesn't mean they're overrated in the slightest. Just ask this guy! He's obsessed with carrots and will do just about anything to get one, including cracking a big, cheesy grin. Snack time is our favorite time, too, so when we saw this horse we understood exactly how he was feeling.
ANIMALS
Chip Chick

She Was Attacked By A Dog And Left For Dead: Then Vets Didn't Have The Ability To Perform Surgery On This Chihuahua

Abilene, Texas. Never underestimate a small creature. You just don’t know how much of the energy/ fighting spirit is within that tiny body. Little Lady belongs to one of them. Her mother, Amanda Jost, described how this four-pound chihuahua was attacked by a much bigger dog than her and was left to die. Lady miraculously survived, and luckily, she was rescued by the local animal service.
ABILENE, TX
CBS Chicago

'Mom, there's an alligator here': Kenosha police capture alligator wandering the street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's not unusual for a pet to escape its yard.But when that pet is an alligator, it tends to create a big stir."Mom yells at him 'get away from the street,'" Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik, who said the kid has a strange response."'But mom, there's an alligator here.'" Sure enough, there's an alligator in the road." Kids in Kenosha spotted the gator wandering the streets after it got out of the backyard where it had been sunning itself in a kiddie pool. That led to Kenosha officers answering a call they'll likely never get again."It's a lot of sad news that we deal with, and to be able to respond to a call like this, and have a few laughs during your daytime, yeah. It's badly needed, I think," said the officer.The gator is now back with its owner, who promises to keep a closer eye on it.Chicago had its own gator adventure in 2019 when "Chance the Snapper" was captured in the Humboldt Park Lagoon after a week-long search.He's now living at a farm in Florida.
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS

