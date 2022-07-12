ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Surrey wildlife charity's warning after sparrow caught in glue trap

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small wildlife hospital is Surrey has urged people not to use "disgraceful" glue traps after a sparrow was caught in one. The female bird was brought to Wildlife Aid in Leatherhead, covered from neck to tail in the sticky substance. It took...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Firefighters star in the one with the smelly cat

Stand aside grumpy cats everywhere, this potentially internet-breaking kitten has just cornered the market in woe-is-me meows. And that sad face was the least of its worries when it got stuck in a soil pipe - it had become the real-life smelly cat, although surely looking more sorry than the one from TV show Friends.
ANIMALS
#Glue#England#House Sparrow#The House Of Lords#Royal Assent#Southeasttoday Bbc Co Uk
