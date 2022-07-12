ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Taylor Rogers: Unsteady in save Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rogers allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning to pick up the save in Monday's 6-5 win over the Rockies. Rogers entered with a three-run lead, but he...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Out through All-Star break

Bader (foot) confirmed Thursday that he won't return from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Bader has resumed a running program in recent days, but he'll still need at least another week to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The Cardinals will likely re-evaluate Bader immediately following the break, at which point he could be ready to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Riding pine Friday

Rosario isn't starting Friday against Boston, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rosario will get a breather after he hit .217 with a homer, a double, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over his last six games. Adam Duvall is starting in left field and batting fifth.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Lacks definitive return timeline

Astros manager Dusty Baker said over the weekend that Brantley (shoulder) is without a timeline for a return, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley became eligible to come off the 10-day injured list last Friday, but the 35-year-old apparently wasn't close to being activated. Baker has been notoriously evasive when asked about players' injuries this season, but he at least revealed that Brantley's aching right shoulder has been "slow to respond" since he landed on the IL on June 28. Brantley had been spotted running in the outfield Friday, but he has yet to resume any hitting activity, which will be the true barometer for the health of his shoulder. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on Brantley returning before the All-Star break, and more clarity on where he stands in his recovery may not come until the Astros reconvene after the Midsummer Classic.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup

Reyes isn't starting Friday against the Tigers. Reyes is getting a rare day off after going just 1-for-11 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Josh Naylor will serve as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Awaiting scan results

Tatis (wrist) underwent another scan and met with the surgeon who performed his surgery Monday, and an update on his status is expected to come Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The 23-year-old's rehab progress has been stalled while he awaits clearance to participate in full baseball activities, as he's...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Connor Joe
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Bob Melvin
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits after HBP

Altuve exited Thursday's game against the Angels in the first inning after being hit by a pitch in the leg, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was hit by the pitch to begin the game. He limped to first base and came around to score, but he was removed in the bottom half of the frame. Mauricio Dubon entered the game to play second base and hit atop the Houston order.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Travis Jankowski: Retreats to bench

Jankowski is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs. Jankowski went 0-for-8 with two walks while starting in all three of the Mets' contests in Atlanta earlier this week, but he'll return to the bench Thursday with Jeff McNeil (paternity list) and Starling Marte (groin) checking back into the lineup following three- and four-game absences, respectively. McNeil, Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha will likely represent the Mets' top options in the outfield moving forward, so Jankowski's starts are expected to be few and far between.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Still not starting

Donovan (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Though Donovan rejoined the Cardinals earlier this week, he'll sit out his fifth straight contest while he works to regain conditioning following a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness. The rookie's continued absence will open up spots in the corner outfield for Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Scorching bat at Tacoma

Kelenic has hit .368 with one double, two triples, three home runs, nine RBI, five walks and seven runs over the 24 plate appearances he's logged in the last five games with Triple-A Tacoma. The quest to get Kelenic right at the plate at the Triple-A level before having the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Steps out of lineup

Arozarena is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Arozarena will take a seat for the first time since July 1, and he had a .239/.340/.522 slash line with three home runs and seven RBI during that 12-start stretch. Luke Raley, Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe will start from left to right in the outfield in Thursday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Resting for day game

Ozuna is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. With the top two teams in the National League East closing their series with a day game after a night game, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker decided it was an ideal time to give Ozuna some time off. Adam Duvall will start in left field and Eddie Rosario will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter while Ozuna heads to the bench for the first time since June 19.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes another bag

Altuve went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Angels. Altuve had posted steals in each of the last two games, giving him eight in nine attempts this year. The second baseman saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end with the hitless performance Wednesday. He's still slashing .277/.371/.528 with 17 home runs, 33 RBI and 47 runs scored through 71 contests.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Ender Inciarte: Designated for assignment

Inciarte was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Inciarte joined the major-league roster in late June but drew just one start during his time with the Mets. The 31-year-old went just 1-for-8 with a run over 11 games in the majors but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Jeff McNeil (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Stefanic: Steps out of lineup

Stefanic is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Stefanic started the past six games and jumped up to the leadoff spot Tuesday, but he'll receive a day off after going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. He's off to a strong start through eight big-league games with an .808 OPS.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Not available for Futures Game

Tovar (groin) won't be available for Saturday's All-Star Futures Game, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The Rockies' top prospect remains on Double-A Hartford's 7-day injured list while he continues to recover from a groin injury that has kept him out of action since June 29. The organization is hopeful the 20-year-old infielder will be ready to play again shortly after the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Checked in with specialist

Hernandez (hip) visited a hip specialist in New York on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The point of the visit is to determine if something more serious is going on in Hernandez's hip. The Red Sox shut down the outfielder's rehab assignment after one game due to lingering discomfort.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Returns to Triple-A

Sears was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Reds. The left-hander was called up by the Yankees in early July and covered 3.2 frames in long relief Wednesday after starter Luis Severino was removed with a shoulder injury. Sears had given up only one run across 15.1 innings entering the contest, but Cincinnati scored two runs against him. The 26-year-old could be an option to step into the rotation should Severino be forced to miss any time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy