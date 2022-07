The gift of life. Come and assist Northeast Ohio medical centers by donating blood. Individuals ages 18 and older can donate blood once every 56 days. One pint can save three lives! Blood donations are by appointment only. Please call the Red Cross at (800) 733.2767 or log onto: www.redcrossblood.org to schedule your appointment.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO