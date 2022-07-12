ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Movies & Concerts in Lilacia Park

 3 days ago

Spend your summer nights enjoying the park with family and friends. Join...

villageoflombard.org

Cruise Nights & Summer Concert Series

Kick back, relax and enjoy this unique experience that brings classic and custom cars, live music, and Lombard’s local businesses together for family-friendly summer events in Downtown Lombard! These FREE summer events take place on Saturdays throughout June 18th - Aug. 27th, from 6 - 10 p.m. All concerts will be held at S. Park Ave. from 6 - 9 p.m., and guests may set up chairs at 5 p.m. with parking available in the Metra commuter lots.
LOMBARD, IL
Adrian Holman

Plainfield Fest is this weekend

The annual Plainfield Fest is back this weekend in downtown Plainfield from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th. Plenty of food trucks will be in the area along with all of the restaurants along Lockport Street. That means that you will be extra full this weekend. Here is a look at the schedule for all three days. You will be able to see that Plainfield is more than just a plain field.
PLAINFIELD, IL
947wls.com

There’s actually a Malört Fest and it’s happening in Chicago tomorrow

Some really want to celebrate Malört, while some can barely even drink it!. For those who love Malört, I’ve got just the fest for you: the Bub’s Barrel-Aged Malört Fest. The fest is tomorrow, Thursday, July 14th from 5 to 8 PM, and will feature Malört-inspired cocktails, “Malörange Jello Shots” and Chicago-inspired appetizers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Museum of Ice Cream Opens This Weekend

Chicago's new Museum of Ice Cream opens on Saturday, July 16 -- just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. According to the organizers, visitors will learn about the history of ice cream through an experience sprinkled with fun facts and one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits created exclusively for the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Lombard, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Big Week | July 13-20

Music lovers have their pick of outdoor concerts to enjoy this week, with North Riverside, Brookfield and the Brookfield Zoo each hosting bands sure to get your toes tapping. On July 14 from 7 to 9 p.m., The Jolly Ringwalds will pump out hits from the 1980s from the gazebo stage of the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.
BROOKFIELD, IL
What Now Chicago

Burnin’ Mouth Making Chicago Debut Soon; Oakbrook Next

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
#Concerts#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
Secret Chicago

The Wild Mile: A New Floating Garden Transforms The Chicago River

A stretch of the Chicago River, between North and Halsted, has always been an industrial-centric area known as the North Branch Canal and Turning Basin. Now, thanks to a new initiative, it’s been transformed into an educational wildlife park, complete with floating gardens, winding paths, and more. There’s also a learning platform where students and visitors can come to learn about the river.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

VIDEO: Chris Knight (Yep, the Brady Bunch’s Peter Brady) and Phil Viardo on their new documentary: ‘Truelove: The Film’ Premieres FREE in Schaumburg Friday, July 15th

Paul goes behind the curtain with The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight (A.K.A. “Peter Brady”) and director Phil Viardo on their new film “Truelove: The Film.” You can attend the premiere FREE on Friday July 15th at 5:15pm at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Reserve...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NBC Chicago

Harrison Ford's Childhood Home in Park Ridge Finds Buyer: See Inside

The childhood home of "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford found a buyer in suburban Park Ridge, after a price drop in the last few weeks. Located at 109 N. Washington Ave., the 2,132-square-foot Tudor home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, rec room and bar - all of which has been remodeled since its original 1920s form, according to a listing from Redfin.
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

'It felt symbolic': Photo of rainbow over Highland Park parade site captures moment of hope

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman passing through Highland Park Sunday night unknowingly captured a moment bringing hope to thousands.  Uptown resident Hilde Bialach drove with her husband down Sheridan Road and stopped in Highland Park for ice cream. When it started to rain, she took shelter at Ross just after 8 p.m.While standing under cover, she captured a rainbow over Walker Brothers, near Central Avenue and 2nd Street, the site of the deadly shooting. The area once taped off, covered with chairs and items left behind, now clear. "It was such a spectacular sight, it was mind-blowing," Bialach said. "To me, it felt symbolic."Thousands of other community members agreed. Bialach's post in the Facebook group "Stronger Highland Park (HP) - Community Organized Help" received over 1,300 reactions and over 100 shares.The photo was taken a day after barricades were removed in downtown Highland Park, allowing residents to return to the scene of Monday's parade for the first time. Her panoramic photo has been called "inspirational" by many in the comment section of the post. One resident said the rainbow is "exactly where it needed to be." Bialach is calling the moment, "a gift." 
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
valpo.life

Pierogi Fest Takes A Stand of Sorts!

Pierogi Fest that wacky, goofy, off the wall festival that everyone looks forward to and held Friday July 29th (11AM to 11PM), Saturday July 30th (11 AM to 11 PM) and Sunday July 31st (11AM to 5PM because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home) in Downtown Whiting, Indiana is taking a stand, well… depending on the person, it might be sitting down.
WHITING, IN
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL

