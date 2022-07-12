Pungo: On a rural Virginia Beach corner, a new market bears a familiar name

INCREDIBLE opportunity & value! With close proximity to Beaches, Recreational Activities, Area Attractions, & highly regarded Schools, Lago Mar has been a sought after Neighborhood for Decades! On OVER 1/2 Acre, enjoy the space, comfort, luxury, & the "EXTRAS, " you deserve! Your 1st Floor is READY for entertaining with Friends & Family & includes a tremendous Entertainment Room with a Cherry Finished Bar! Retire to the 2nd Floor with an office, spacious bedrooms, & a Primary like no other! THIS Primary hosts an additional 12x23 BONUS room & an exquisite en-suite! Carry the good times to your backyard oasis that boasts a gorgeous salt water pool, Pool-Side Gazebo, (2) Decks, & an additional detached (2) Story, (2) Car Garage that may also serve as your pool house OR workshop. More recent updates include the roof (2014), Dual zone HVAC (2020) & Water Heater (2017). There is so much to MORE share! Contact me today for ALL the details! You're going to LOVE it here...Welcome Home!

19 HOURS AGO