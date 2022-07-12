Pungo: On a rural Virginia Beach corner, a new market bears a familiar name
By The Independent News
PUNGO — Locals who grew up eating ham sandwiches at a favorite spot in rural Virginia Beach will be glad to learn it and a classic, simple style of eats are reborn in its former home. Virginia Beach residents Jerry Moulton and Sulli Monterroza recently opened Brinkleys Market...
104-apartment community acquired by Cleghorn Capital. Cleghorn Capital purchased a 104-unit apartment community in Norfolk from Israeli investment fund Valore for $12.8 million, Marcus & Millichap announced July 7. Valore at Southern Park, located at 7922 Old Ocean View Road, has three buildings, each with two stories, and was built...
Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - Virginia Beach - Summer | Other articles from this show | All articles. Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - Virginia Beach - Summer. Virginia Beach, Virginia. July 15-17, 2022. Opening day 12-6 pm, daily 10-5 pm.
More than 250 women and girls joined Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin for her fourth Spirit of Sisterhood gathering in Virginia Beach on July 13. Youngkin joined Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James; Susan Allen, former First Lady of Virginia; Lisa Robertson, an author, speaker and founder of Changing Seasons; Shannon Kendrick, a public speaker and specialist in government and community relations; and Harriet Vanderpool, a minister, teacher and worship leader at Christian Way Ministries.
Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Virginia are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, Virginia First Lady Susanne S. Youngkin hosted her fourth Spirit Sisterhood gathering this year with more than 250 Virginia Beach women and girls. The purpose of the event was to help women discover and draw deeper into faith. The first lady also...
NORFOLK, Va. — Near record inflation rates are causing more and more "mom and pop" restaurants across the country to rethink the prices they're charging their hungry customers. Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for the month of June, showing that between June...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 17-year-old Jackson Doane knows firsthand the difference cleft surgery and care can make. "I was born with a bilateral cleft lip and cleft palate," said Doane. "I've had 11 surgeries throughout my lifetime." Now, he's using his story to make a difference with Operation Smile.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) was ordered to stop work on three reefs in Virginia Beach after an inspection found the reefs were built with prohibited materials, according to a letter from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC). The agency said inspectors found asphalt, trash,...
The Charlotte housing developer that had offered $4.5 million for the former Sentara Medical Center in Kitty Hawk owned by Pasquotank County has dropped that offer to $3.5 million, according to Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox. In a Voice interview, Cox also noted that another, and currently unidentified prospective buyer,...
NORFOLK, Va. - Every musical note that drifts through the air offers a moment of relief for Ryan Featherer. "That's another reason why I love my job because for those hour-and-a-half to three hours a day, I'm not thinking about it," he said. Featherer is an orchestra teacher at Maury...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An invasive tree-killing insect that has destroyed millions of ash trees in the U.S. have been found in Gloucester County, the Virginia Department of Forestry confirmed Thursday. The emerald ash borer, a beetle that attacks and kills ash trees, was first identified in Virginia...
NEWPORT NEWS—The space next to the movie theaters at City Center at Oyster Point in Newport News will soon have a new occupant for the first time since Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar closed its doors in 2018. The new tenant will be Steak & Tonic, the third...
On June 19th, two African American holidays—Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day—bring awareness to the community, the nation, and the world. As Teen Ambassador 2022 for the Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Association (SCDAA), Miss Ayana Lee Johnson of Hampton Roads, carries out this mission. On June 25 in Roanoke, the Teen Ambassador 2022, added another title to her name as she was crowned Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen.
In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, Va. — An animal shelter is begging for money after unexpectedly taking in dogs in desperate need of medical care. The Norfolk SPCA posted a plea on its Facebook page, asking for the community to donate money toward a $25,000 goal. In the post, rescuers said the money is needed for emergency medical care, socialization, and adoption placements for huskies that arrived at the shelter last week.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been ordered to remove all artificial reef materials from several sites in the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach after the reefs were found with prohibited items such as asphalt and metal wire sticking out of the water. The foundation...
Chesapeake Bay exhibits, Children’s Fishing Class, food, music, arts and crafts, and vendors with all things Summerfest along the Yorktown Waterfront. York County Market 8am – 12pm. No Bull, the Running of the Crabs starts at 10am by the market and goes along the waterfront to the Museum. Music at the Watermen’s Museum includes Bob Zentz at 11, Clan MacCool at 12, Winsome at 1, and ShantyGrass at 2,and Bob Zentz and friends from 3-4. Join us for a fun-filled day along the Beautiful York River.
