Where to Watch and Stream The Mustang Free Online

It goes without saying that the current Marvel Cinematic Universe roster is looking pretty stacked these days but the thing is, we've yet to see some high-profile characters make their way to the franchise. One of which is Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider who fans have been campaigning to see for years now. As it stands, it doesn't look like Marvel Studios is in any rush to bring the hell-blazing hero to the MCU but Ryan Gosling's latest confession seems to indicate that his arrival is on the horizon.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO