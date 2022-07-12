Wilson man sentenced on federal gun charges

A convicted felon allegedly caught with guns and crystal meth during a search of his Wilson home will spend a decade in prison after pleading guilty to two federal firearms charges.

U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III handed down a 10-year sentence for 32-year-old Cody Allen Driver during a Monday hearing in Raleigh’s federal courthouse, according to Don Connelly, spokesman for U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

In April, Driver pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Wilson police officers went to Driver’s home on Jan. 14, 2021, and saw him outside with a holstered handgun on his waist, Connelly said in a news release. Police detained him and secured the gun, a .22-caliber pistol.

Connelly said police searched the house and seized a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, assorted ammunition, an unspecified quantity of crystal methamphetamine and digital scales.

Due to his felony conviction history, Driver wasn’t allowed to own or possess guns. His criminal record on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website shows convictions in Nash and Edgecombe counties from 2009-18.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the Wilson Police Department with the investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aakash Singh handled Driver’s prosecution.