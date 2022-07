It could be something simple (hopefully). It’s very rare that an iPhone will crash and restart, but like any piece of hardware, it can happen occasionally. Therefore, you need to know what the possible causes of a crashing and restarting iPhone are, as well as ways to fix the problem. It could be something as basic and innocent as a buggy app, or something as serious as a hardware problem requiring a new battery or even a new device altogether. So if your iPhone keeps restarting, don’t panic. Read through this and see if you find your solution.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO