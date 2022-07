Ranyel Trent has flourished as an educator since leaving her career as a paralegal. “All my life I dreamed of becoming a lawyer. I was working as a paralegal at the top firm in Texas for hormone therapy litigation. My mother, who is also a teacher, was my babysitter. One summer, after working 12-hour shifts, she strongly told me that she was not my personal babysitter and that I needed a job that was conducive to having children,” she recalled. “She then went on to tell me that she had already lined up a few interviews for teaching positions in the area.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO