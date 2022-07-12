ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Trail Blazers 88, Knicks 77: Late Show in Vegas Yields First Summer Loss

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 3 days ago
It's not like they had a choice, but the New York Knicks' prospects went back to the table in Las Vegas ... and wound up seeing a winning streak disappear.

Despite a 24-point night from Quentin Grimes, the Knicks couldn't sustain another scorching start: their 24-9 first quarter advantage fell by the wayside as the Portland Trail Blazers worked their way back to earn an 88-77 victory. Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 16 points while Jabari Walker (son of 10-year NBA veteran Samaki) had a double-double off the bench (14 points, 13 rebounds).

Despite the loss, it became a solid night for Grimes, who hit 8-of-13 from the field after opening on a dour 1-of-4 note. Jericho Sims was denied another double-double but nonetheless pulled down another dozen rebounds. New York also forced 18 Portland turnovers (while losing only 11 of their own) but was further done in by failing to take advantage of opportunities at the foul line, sinking only half of its 16 attempts.

The Knicks (2-1) scored the first 13 points of Monday night's late game at Thomas & Walker Center, with Grimes and Miles McBride united for 10 of those tallies. Their defense also kept the strong momentum going, forcing six turnovers from Portland (2-1) while allowing only three successful conversions from the field. Further collaboration between Grimes and McBride led to opportunities, as each earned three steals.

However, the Knicks lost their lead through a 28-12 victory for the Blazers in the second frame, as a balanced scoring effort allowed them to go into the halftime break with a small lead. The frame was notable for its guest referee, as NBA champion (and noted Knicks critic) Richard Jefferson donned a whistle after sitting in on officiating meetings throughout the weekend in Las Vegas.

New York kept things close in the third, trailing by only two before the final 10-minute session. But after McBride seemed to put momentum in the Knicks' corner with a successful and-one conversion, Portland built its lead to as high as 15 in the final frame through backbreaking threes and showstopping dunks.

The Knicks' prospects will return to action on Thursday night when they battle the Paolo Banchero-less Orlando Magic (7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

