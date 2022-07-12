Big Ol’ Fish-Hudsynn Fullenwider

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Storms are possible this evening in Northeast Wyoming. A few of the storms may be severe. As the rain moves into Western South Dakota, it will likely dissipate, although showers are still possible throughout the night for South Dakota. Tomorrow we are going to see more storms form in the afternoon. This time they will impact most of our area. Some storms could be severe, but the biggest threat tomorrow will be heavy rain. Rain will clear out by sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will remain hot throughout the weekend with highs still in the 90s. Monday will likely be the hottest day with highs near 100!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO