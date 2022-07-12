ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Agenda — Jacksonville Airport Authority, July 12

By Dave Dawson
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. today at the airport terminal, 1956 Baldwin...

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

