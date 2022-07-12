South Jacksonville's Schumacher named to dean's list

Jacksonville officials say they have been fielding calls from people who say they are confused and frustrated after the acquisition of trash collector Trash Queen. Pittsfield-based Trash Queen serviced Morgan, Scott and Pike counties. It was bought by Green For Life Environmental, or GFL, a Canadian waste management company that has a U.S. operation. GFL last year acquired Area Disposal, whose parent company, Peoria Disposal Co., had provided waste disposal for Jacksonville and surrounding areas.

