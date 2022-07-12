South Jacksonville's Schumacher named to dean's list
Abby Schumacher of South Jacksonville has been named to the spring semester dean's...www.myjournalcourier.com
Abby Schumacher of South Jacksonville has been named to the spring semester dean's...www.myjournalcourier.com
My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.https://www.myjournalcourier.com/
Comments / 0