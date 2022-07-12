ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IL

Sharp, Wort earn dean's list honors

By Laurie Bosworth
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cayden Sharp of Waverly and Keaton Wort of Mount Sterling have been named to...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Journal Courier

Franklin-Waverly takes second in national shooting competition

Two west-central Illinois high schools finished in the top two in the team competition at the High School Clay Target League National Championships. Calhoun High School in Hardin took home the first-place trophy and Franklin-Waverly High School earned runner-up honors at the event held July 8-10 in Mason, Michigan. Calhoun shooters hit 977 of 1,000 targets, while Franklin-Waverly competitors hit 973.
AUBURN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IL
Education
City
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
Education
City
Mount Sterling, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Waverly, IL
My Journal Courier

Greene quilters hope their stitches can help Uvalde heal

CARROLLTON — Stitches can heal broken skin. A group of Greene County friends is hoping they also can help mend broken hearts. The friends — five quilters who get together once a month to sew and socialize — made and mailed four quilts as part of an effort to blanket residents of Uvalde, Texas, in love ahead of the coming school year.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
My Journal Courier

Band of brothers: They share a birthday, Army service (although in different wars) and now an Honor Flight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Proving the proverb "blood is thicker than water" requires little more than talking with Marvin and Jim Ford. The brothers not only share the same birthday, they socialize together, fish together and golf together. And Tuesday, the pair will head to Washington, D.C., together as part of the latest Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville University#Keaton Wort
My Journal Courier

Neighbors: Foundation director Albers uses connections to bridge past, present and future for Jacksonville schools

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the past 12 years, Amy Albers has helped Jacksonville High School graduates to pay it forward. “I have really enjoyed getting to know our alumni, so many generous people that want to help the next generation of Crimsons,” Albers said. “I try to reconnect them with their time at Jacksonville High School. Sometimes they need to be reminded what it meant to them and what they could do for the next generation of Crimsons, but many times people step up and say ‘what can I do'?”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

Cass County Fair prepares to kick off

Preparation for the 74th edition of the Cass County Fair is done, and the gates are ready to swing open Monday morning in Virginia. "Last year, the fair was pretty much back to normal," Fair Board President Ross Dambacher said. "We are back in full force this year. We are in good shape. We've added a few things to make it even better."
CASS COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
My Journal Courier

Author, social worker Squillace to give book, history talks

Author Joe Squillace will visit Jacksonville in coming days to discuss the Morgan County Poorhouse and Farm and the Illinois State Hospital for the Insane. Squillace, an associate professor and director of social work at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas, and former director of MacMurray College’s social work program, has written books on both topics.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy