Park’s Crush goes national

The St. Louis Park Ultimate Frisbee team shares ninth-place finish at first national tournament with Edina

For the first time in the decade-long history of the St. Louis Park Crush, the Open Division (boys and girls) ultimate Frisbee team was not only nationally ranked but competed in the High School National Invite Tournament in Richmond, Virginia June 10-11.

St. Louis Park’s Crush Ultimate Frisbee team came away with ninth place at its first trip to the National High School Invitational in Virginia earlier in June. The Open Division team earned the spirit award at all four tournaments it played in including tournaments in Madison (Wisconsin) Hopkins, state and nationals. (Submitted photo)

Rising as high as 11th in the Ultiworld national rankings, the Crush added to its resume by winning the Madison (Wisconsin) Mudbath and finishing second at the Hopkins Hustle. The team, finishing 15th in the final power rankings of the season was also voted most spirited at both tournaments, an award voted upon by fellow competitors.

“We are incredibly proud of the culture and values we have worked so hard to develop,” coach Spencer Hagen wrote in a GoFundMe post, looking for to help fund the travel to HSNI nationals. The team raised $7,793 from 116 donations, exceeding the $7,500 goal,. “Not only is this team incredibly talented, but we value high-spirited play and good sportsmanship.”

At nationals, Park went 2-1 to place second in pool play before losing a heartbreaking 15-14 first-round of bracket play against South Eugene on what is called Universal point (overtime) were the next team to score wins.

Nathan Hale/Waldorf, the top-ranked team in the country, won the pool with Park and went on to place second.

Park went on to share ninth place with Edina at nationals as the two teams mirrored each other all season. Edina won the season-opener by four points under less than ideal weather conditions. They met again in the Hopkins Hustle and state finals with Edina pulling out close victories each time. Hagen noticed the team bought into the idea that they could compete with Edina at the Hopkins Hustle final. “It just clicked in that they were just as good as them and that second-place finish at Hopkins helped us earn that invite to nationals for the first time,” the coach said. “We led most of the state championship but uncharacteristically didn’t play our game at the end. It was tough but looking back at it now, was pretty incredible.”

That high-spirited reputation continued at nationals as they averaged a tournament-best 20-point average from the opposition. East Chapel Hill and HB Woodlawn garnered 19-point averages and Edina averaged 16 points.

The spirit award plays a crucial part in the game as Ultimate Frisbee is a self-officiated sport in that players call their fouls instead of relying on referees to make the call.

“We’ve had parents or coaches come up to us after every game regardless of win/lose or blowout and tell me ‘whatever you are doing, keep doing it,’” Hagen said as they stressed that one call isn’t going to make or break the outcome of a game.

“When it comes down to it, we aren’t winning or losing a game on one call,” he said. “There are times when we make a call against or for us and at the time it feels intense but looking back on it we want to give the kids the perspective that there were plenty of other opportunities during the game.”

Another big point the coaches stress is to realize when someone calls a foul on them to think about what they felt before immediately dismissing the call. “You can contest a call but before that, have a conversation to get their perspective, not to convince them one way or the other but hear what they have to say.”

It’s a mature way to self-govern in a time when the pressure continues to grow on referees and officials to get it right 100%t of the time and places the responsibility on the competitors to be held to a higher standard instead of relying on a call by an official.

According to a tournament recap by Ultiworld, Park was praised for its team depth, “behind the crisp handler work of Micah Davis... they brought a ton of depth that other teams couldn’t match. Junior Ryan DuSaire is also poised to become a star. Their phenomenal jerseys were the must-have item of the tournament and on Saturday evening were spread across the tournament populace after fetching voluminous trade offers.”

Hagen echoed the thoughts about Davis and DuSaire. “Micah made some incredibly big plays for us all season and again at nationals but we had a ton of players not make as many flashy plays but were always making the right play for the team. It’s a great thing to have that kind of recognition for Minnesota Ultimate in general because it seems like the Midwest gets overlooked when it comes to national-team program tryouts in favor of the coasts.”

Davis joins Danny Shope as first-team All-State honorees, with Shope garnering No. 1 overall votes and Davis fourth in voting. Henry Horstram-Olson was named Rookie of the Year.

Jerseys change each season for Park Ulimate, with the team designing a unique kit that has to get coaches’ approval before season.

This year’s version reached rock star status at nationals as Crush jerseys were a prized commodity to swap, akin to pin trading at baseball, softball and soccer tournaments.

“The kids always do a great job with the design to make it their own and this year was great,” Hagen said. “They’ll keep it as a memory or trade old jerseys at tournaments, its become a cool tradition and it was really awesome to see after our game on Saturday to see so many people wearing our jersey all over the place.”