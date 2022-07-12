ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWC should get points, passing with men's signees

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
 3 days ago
KWC signee Kennedy Miles looks to pass during a game for Lawson State last season. Photo by submitted

Kentucky Wesleyan College should have some of its outside scoring questions answered on the men’s basketball team with the signing of Markel Aune from Lawson State Community College.

Aune was third in all of junior college basketball last season in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting an incredible 47.6% from behind the arc. He averaged 10.6 points a game and shot over 50% from the field.

Aune was part of a 2-guard package from Lawson State. Kennedy Miles was also at Lawson State with Aune. Miles is a true point guard. Aune is 5-foot-10, while Miles is 6-1.

“I would never sign a transfer if didn’t think they had a chance to make an immediate impact,” KWC coach Drew Cooper said. “One is going to be a scorer, Markel is like a handful of undersized guards in our league who can score and impact the game offensively, such as Jordan Roland and Darryl Straughter have. Markel can really shoot the ball. We’re going to need that with Wyatt Battaile being gone. Markel is capable of doing that.”

Battaile was stellar all around player for the Panthers. The senior led the team with averages of 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and a total of 59 three pointers. The Pikeville native scored in double-figures 23 times last season, including a career high 30 points in an overtime win over Tiffin on February 10th.

“Kennedy, the thing I loved about him was he plays the game for other people,” Cooper said. “I’ve harped on that for years with our guys. Kennedy is a true point guard, thriving passer, not just willing passer, on the court constantly looking to set up his teammates.”

Miles began his career at Western Carolina as a freshman. Miles shot 40.6% from the field last season while averaging 7.6 points and 3.2 assists a game at Lawson State.

Incoming Montana State transfer Borja “Beezy” Fernandez has been training with the Spanish U22 National Team. His 10-day training experience was highlighted by two international friendly games on July 10-11.

Fernandez is a 6-8 inside player who finished runner up in voting for the Big Sky Freshman of the Year after his freshman season.

“He’s in tremendous shape right now,” Cooper said of Fernandez. “He’s an interior player who causes a lot of mismatches.”

KWC is expected to sign two more players to round out the roster for 2022-23. The Panthers are looking to add a wing player and a true big in the next few weeks, according to Cooper.

