As of July 1, Groton Jr./Sr. High School (GHS) has a new associate principal in its high school office, but Andrew Doane is not at all new to GHS. Replacing Jean Amodeo, who took her own step up to become Trumansburg Central School District’s new middle school principal, Doane is stepping up at GHS from his position as history teacher, soccer coach and National Junior Honor Society advisor — and he is very excited about it.

GROTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO