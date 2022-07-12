ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former OHS star Phillips leads Ky. Women's Open

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
 3 days ago
Ke’Asha Phillips holds a 2-stroke lead after the first round of the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open following an opening 68 (-2) at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland.

Phillips was a former standout at Owensboro High School and also played NCAA Division I golf at Xavier University, where she graduated and is now pursuing a Masters degree at Akron. She was the only golfer to play under par in the opening round.

Phillips was bogey-free on the outward nine with a 32 (-3) getting her on top of the leaderboard early in the day. She never wavered from that spot and was the solo leader for a majority of the round, and now goes into Tuesday’s final round with a multi-shot advantage.

“My putting was definitely the best thing I had going for me today,” Phillips said. “I had the speed of the greens down for the most part and it seemed like everything was either going in or catching the edge of the hole. Getting to the green, I’ve got two yardages I like to hit into the putting surface with my wedges and I’m trying to hit my tee shots to those yardages. I hit a lot of fairway woods off tee boxes today since (Bellefonte) is a shorter course than a lot of places. I’m going to play the final round with the same strategy and just focus on doing what I need to do out there.”

Phillips was third in the KHSAA girls state golf tournament as a senior at OHS.

Olivia Hensley was in second at 70. A local product and member of the Morehead State Eagles women’s golf team, Hensley was consistent throughout the day.

Macey Brown shot a 75 and is in ninth place. Brown graduated this spring from Apollo High School and will be playing college golf at the University of Indianapolis, a strong NCAA Division II program. Brown is a former KHSAA individual state champion.

