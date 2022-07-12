ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

RiverDawgs lose 2 tough games with Muhlenberg

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
 3 days ago
Owensboro RiverDawgs’ Ethan Plyler fields a throw at second base as Muhlenberg County’s Kevin Sosa slides in safe during the game on Monday at Chautauqua Park. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro RiverDawgs dropped a pair of 1-run games to Muhlenberg County on Monday night at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.

The RiverDawgs lost the first game 4-3 in seven innings, then fell 5-4 in the 7-inning nightcap. A wild pitch scored the winning run in the second game, and a passed ball scored the winning run in the first game.

“We’ve seen this game like 16 times this year,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans said after the second game. “We walked too many, had too many errors, leave too many men on base, then lose a close game. This double header were typical games for us all summer. We leave men in scoring position probably four innings out of seven, then it jumps up and bites you. The first three runs we give them, they hit one ball out of the infield.”

The RiverDawgs are 10-23. Muhlenberg is 15-18.

FIRST GAME

The RiverDawgs lost a heartbreaker, giving up the winning run on a passed ball in the top of the seventh. Noah Phillips singled from the nine hole in the batting order, went to second on another single, stole third, then got home with two outs.

The RiverDawgs couldn’t threaten in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Robinson doubled in the sixth for the RiverDawgs but was stranded at third.

“We played well, (Brayden) Bush pitched really well,” Evans said. “If you looked back at the last week, if you change one play here, one play there, a hit with two outs with men in scoring position, we’ve got a 7-game winning streak. It’s making that big play, or getting that big hit, in that big spot, that we’ve struggled with all year long.

“Wanted to go slider in the dirt and it sneaks by the catcher. Even the inning before we had a man at second with one out, couldn’t get him in. We’ve got to keep grinding to make that play or get that hit.”

Home runs were the order of the late afternoon in the first game of the double header.

The first two batters of the game went yard for the RiverDawgs. Ethan Plyler and Cam Nichols each hit homers to left field in the bottom half of the first inning.

Those homers answered two Muhlenberg runs in the top of the first off a 2-run dinger by Mack Clark to right field that also scored Kevin Sosa, who got a base hit.

The RiverDawgs went up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Johnathan Lawson.

Muhlenberg tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth when Phillips again singled, stole second, got to third on a groundout and scored on an error.

Brayden Bush was the starting pitcher for the RiverDawgs and got five strikeouts.

SECOND GAME

Gabriel Medina scored the winning run on a wild pitch after he was hit by a pitch. Justin Massingale had an RBI single before that to tie the game 4-4.

The RiverDawgs were down 3-0 but plated three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Luke Evans had an RBI single in the fifth, and two straight bases loaded walks tied the game 3-3.

Dylan Abbott tripled and scored in the sixth inning to put the RiverDawgs up 4-3.

Muhlenberg County scored three runs in the first two innings. Sosa reached on an error and stole home with two outs in the top of the first.

Muhlenberg took advantage of another error that allowed Sam Pinckert to get on base, and he later stole home for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. A Phillips sacrifice fly scored Jaccar Watkins, who walked.

FIRST GAME

MUHLENBERG 200 010 1 — 4 8 1

RIVERDAWGS 200 100 0 — 3 6 1

WP-Waltz. LP-McCarly. 2B-Robinson (R). HR-Plyer, Lawson, Nichols (R). Clark (M).

SECOND GAME

MUHLENBERG 120 000 2 — 5 4 1

RIVERDAWGS 000 031 0 — 4 7 4

WP-King. LP-Tindall. 2B-Clark, Abbott (R). 3B-Abbott.

