Daviess County Water District looking at rate change

The Daviess County Water District has petitioned the Public Service Commission to adjust water rates for its 13,500 customers.

If approved, some customers would see their rates increase, while others would have a reduced rate.

Last year, the Southeast Daviess Water District and the West Daviess Water District merged into one entity, the Daviess County Water District.

Brent Wigginton, the district’s incoming general manager, said that left customers with two different water rates — customers in the former Southeast District paid $5.61 per 1,000 gallons of water up to 20,000 monthly, and $4.61 for every 1,000 gallons after that.

But in former West District, the monthly water rate is $6.72 per 1,000 gallons up to 20,000, and $5.51 for every additional 1,000 gallons. The agencies also had different customer service charges.

“One of the conditions on merging was we had to get a unified rate,” Wigginton said.” That was a requirement before the Public Service Commission would approve the merger.”

Both the Southeast and West districts last changed rates in 2020, in anticipation of the merger.

“They knew once the merger went through, it would be two years before they could do another one,” Wigginton said.

The proposed new rate is $6.46 per 1,000 gallons up to 20,000 gallons, and $5.36 for every 1,000 gallows after that. That’s 25 cents per 1,000 gallons less than former West district customers pay now.

Former Southeast District would see its per-gallon rate increase by 85 cents per 1,000 for the first 20,000, and 75 cents per each additional 1,000.

The monthly customer service rate would also change.

Water district officials have proposed the monthly rate increase to $4.09 for the most common-sized water meter. Current customer service rates for the former Southeast customers is $2.97, while the rate is $3.70 monthly for former West District customers, for the most common meter.

Those rates are only proposals, and will be reviewed by the PSC.

“We provide the information, and ultimately the PSC will determine what an appropriate increase (in the rate) should be,” Wigginton.

In June, the PSC approved changes in the districts new meter tap fee.

Keith Krampe, the district’s office manager, said the agency approved increasing the tap fee the most common sized meter from $965 to $1,320.

The increase “was due to the (cost) increase in materials and contract labor,” Krampe said. “It has been since 2013 since we last had an increase.”

The PSC will likely ask several questions and will take its time before making a decision on a new rate, Krampe said. The agency is expected to delay making a decision past August first, and to take several months, Krampe said.

“We are looking at possibly December or 2023 before we hear a final verdict on it,” Krampe said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse