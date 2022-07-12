ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Daviess County Water District looking at rate change

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

The Daviess County Water District has petitioned the Public Service Commission to adjust water rates for its 13,500 customers.

If approved, some customers would see their rates increase, while others would have a reduced rate.

Last year, the Southeast Daviess Water District and the West Daviess Water District merged into one entity, the Daviess County Water District.

Brent Wigginton, the district’s incoming general manager, said that left customers with two different water rates — customers in the former Southeast District paid $5.61 per 1,000 gallons of water up to 20,000 monthly, and $4.61 for every 1,000 gallons after that.

But in former West District, the monthly water rate is $6.72 per 1,000 gallons up to 20,000, and $5.51 for every additional 1,000 gallons. The agencies also had different customer service charges.

“One of the conditions on merging was we had to get a unified rate,” Wigginton said.” That was a requirement before the Public Service Commission would approve the merger.”

Both the Southeast and West districts last changed rates in 2020, in anticipation of the merger.

“They knew once the merger went through, it would be two years before they could do another one,” Wigginton said.

The proposed new rate is $6.46 per 1,000 gallons up to 20,000 gallons, and $5.36 for every 1,000 gallows after that. That’s 25 cents per 1,000 gallons less than former West district customers pay now.

Former Southeast District would see its per-gallon rate increase by 85 cents per 1,000 for the first 20,000, and 75 cents per each additional 1,000.

More from this section

The monthly customer service rate would also change.

Water district officials have proposed the monthly rate increase to $4.09 for the most common-sized water meter. Current customer service rates for the former Southeast customers is $2.97, while the rate is $3.70 monthly for former West District customers, for the most common meter.

Those rates are only proposals, and will be reviewed by the PSC.

“We provide the information, and ultimately the PSC will determine what an appropriate increase (in the rate) should be,” Wigginton.

In June, the PSC approved changes in the districts new meter tap fee.

Keith Krampe, the district’s office manager, said the agency approved increasing the tap fee the most common sized meter from $965 to $1,320.

The increase “was due to the (cost) increase in materials and contract labor,” Krampe said. “It has been since 2013 since we last had an increase.”

The PSC will likely ask several questions and will take its time before making a decision on a new rate, Krampe said. The agency is expected to delay making a decision past August first, and to take several months, Krampe said.

“We are looking at possibly December or 2023 before we hear a final verdict on it,” Krampe said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

INDOT puts up signs along Lloyd Expressway declaring state property lines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - From Fulton Avenue to Green River Road, drivers and pedestrians alike may notice new signs that have popped up, reading “no trespassing, state property.”. The signs were put there by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT Spokesman Gary Brian says it’s for the safety of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Development program held in Madisonville for minority business owners

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Free Business Development Program for women and minority-owned businesses was held in Madisonville Thursday. The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation partnered with the Madisonville Minority Economic Development Council to offer a free 8 A certification class for all women and minorities at the Kentucky Innovation Station in Madisonville.
MADISONVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Newcom Reflects On Crittenden County Water Crisis

Much like December’s tornadoes and a global pandemic, there is no true playbook for how to handle when a main water source of a town runs dangerously dry. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and his Marion constituents are learning this first hand, in what’s been another tough “first-time-for-everything” experience in the Commonwealth.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Watch it go: Website allows tracking of I-69 project

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Now that groundbreaking has taken place on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing, a multi-phase, multi-year project that will construct a new bridge and interchanges in the area between Henderson and Evansville, the website for people to track the project has been revamped. The updated website...
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Road extension work underway for ‘The Promenade’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Road construction has started for the new Promenade project in Evansville. The construction is taking place on Vogel Road and Florida Street. The privately funded road extension is meant to ease the flow of traffic around The Promenade, which is expected to open at the end of the year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro city manager proposes new sports complex

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new sports complex could soon be in Owensboro. On Tuesday, Owensboro city manager Nate Pagen proposed the new complex during a city commission meeting. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says the Towne Square Mall could serve as the complex location. The city already has multiple sporting...
14news.com

MasterBrand Cabinets stopping night shift at Jasper location

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with MasterBrand Cabinets say they plan to move away from having a night shift at their Jasper location. They say about 70 employees are on the shift, and there are spots for all of them to move to day shift or the Ferdinand location if they choose.
JASPER, IN
WTVW

Issues coming into focus as Evansville mayoral race heats up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Sure there’s still well more than a year and a midterm election separating Evansville voters from choosing Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s successor, but that hasn’t kept the race to replace Winnecke from heating up. On Wednesday, Republican Gabe Whitley became the second candidate to officially...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Districts#Urban Construction
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Former deputy sheriff announces bid for Senate District 48

Jeff Hill of Princeton and former Gibson County Deputy Sheriff will be the Democrat candidate for State Senate District 48 which includes Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Spencer, Crawford, and Perry counties in the general election in November. Mark Messmer of Dubois County is the current office holder. “I am running,” Hill...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Kentucky schools required to have school resource officers by August 1

Muhlenberg Co., Ky (WFIE) - All Kentucky schools are now required to have school resource officers. School officials have until August to make it happen. “It is so important,” said Muhlenberg County Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Perkins. Muhlenberg County Schools already have five SROs across their buildings, and Perkins...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Bingham Drilling Opens Two Wells In Marion

On July 8, John Bingham struck gold in Marion. Twice. Not actual gold, the precious and valuable Earth metal, but another important commodity: fresh water. His company, Bingham Drilling, had been called by a couple of property owners in Crittenden County seeking help and relief from the recent crisis that’s developed following the draining of Lake George and the ensuing drought that has plagued west Kentucky.
MARION, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville and Newburgh Schnucks Updated Policy Requires Team Members and Vendors to Wear Masks

Knock knock. Who's There? COVID...No thank you. Yes, unfortunately, this is the reality right here in the Evansville area. Just a few weeks ago, I along with several coworkers was exposed to COVID-19. It's been so long since this has been an issue, I didn't think that much of it. Then we read up on the latest CDC guidelines, and some folks that had not had the booster shot had to work from home for a few days. I was not on that list. I have been vaccinated and have had one booster. But, as it turns out, that was not enough to keep the COVID away from me. I'm sure that my recent Lupus diagnosis doesn't help my immune system, but my vacation turned into a sick-cation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper women’s recovery home expected to open this fall

Work is progressing on the new women’s recovery home being built in Jasper. Dove Recovery House anticipates opening the county’s first home dedicated to helping women recover from substance abuse sometime this fall. The home is one facet of a recent push to address mental health and substance...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Thousands arrive for Sturgis Bike Rally

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country. “A lot of the same people come back every […]
STURGIS, KY
owensborohealth.org

Owensboro Health Welcomes The Women's Pavilion

Owensboro Health held a ribbon cutting this morning at The Women’s Pavilion to welcome providers Andrea Moore, MD, FACOG; Angela Dawson, MD, FACOG; Ann Watson, APRN; Megan Burch, APRN; Darla Alvey, APRN and Kaitlin Wells, APRN to the Owensboro Health Medical Group. “One of the reasons that we wanted...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crash shut down Hwy 60 East in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities say traffic headed eastbound on Highway 60 earlier today was rerouted due to an accident with injuries in Daviess County. Dispatch said two vehicles crashed in the area of Hwy 60 East and Highway 231 North. The roadway was closed for several hours...
14news.com

2 juveniles facing several charges after drug investigation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two juveniles in Owensboro are facing several charges after an investigation into drug activity. Officers say the investigation started when officers received information from residents about drug activity in the 2000 block of West Fourth Street. During the investigation, officers say recovered two loaded handguns from...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson Co. crash sends 2 people to hospital

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a tow truck and pickup truck. It happened on KY 425 and KY 1299. We’re told the driver and passenger of the pickup truck have non-life...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
267
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy