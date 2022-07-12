Police seek SUV in deadly hit-and-run on Colfax

(File: Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — Update, Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Police described the suspect vehicle as a blue, medium-sized SUV. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Original: A man died Monday night after a driver crashed into him and fled the scene.

It happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street, according to the Denver Police Department. Police tweeted about the crash at 10:48 p.m.

Police did not release information on the suspect vehicle but did say it was a hit-and-run crash. The man was pronounced dead.

Traffic was diverted in the area while police investigated.