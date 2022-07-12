ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Police seek SUV in deadly hit-and-run on Colfax

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoGrb_0gcQS2dA00
(File: Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — Update, Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Police described the suspect vehicle as a blue, medium-sized SUV. Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Original: A man died Monday night after a driver crashed into him and fled the scene.

It happened in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street, according to the Denver Police Department. Police tweeted about the crash at 10:48 p.m.

Police did not release information on the suspect vehicle but did say it was a hit-and-run crash. The man was pronounced dead.

Traffic was diverted in the area while police investigated.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Suspect in deadly shooting at Aurora family gathering arrested, charged with first-degree murder

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a deadly shooting at a family gathering in Aurora turned himself in to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Esteban Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 13210 East 7th Avenue on June 19 at around 9:45 p.m. Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into his home following the shooting but surrendered and was taken into custody a short time later.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Denver police Friday afternoon. Officers arrived at the 300 block of 51st Avenue and found a suspect had “control of a female victim who had apparently been stabbed,” Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Traffic Accident
9NEWS

Serial thieves stole cars at DIA, got arrested, bonded out and started stealing again

9Wants to Know investigated the case of Jordan Eull and Dezirae Moyer that shows the limitations of the justice system in stopping motor vehicle thefts. Late on a Thursday afternoon last August, two car thieves backed a stolen BMW into a parking spot at Park Meadows Mall and went to work – walking around, glancing at shoppers, checking out a Ford pickup parked across the aisle.
DENVER, CO
9News

Man killed after shooting involving Denver Police officer

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting involving an officer that happened Wednesday night, leaving a man dead. DPD officers were called to the area of West 7th Avenue and Federal Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m., for reports of individuals with a weapon, according to DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Denver7 News KMGH

Two people accused of stealing nearly $180,000-worth of vehicles from dealerships in Weld, Larimer counties

GREELEY, Colo. — Two people are accused of stealing $180,000-worth of vehicles from several dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties last year. Last week, a Weld County grand jury indicted Amanda Johnson and Jose Luis Pizarro on more than 50 felony charges related to an auto theft scheme, including one count each of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Fire destroys Westminster playground

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An early morning fire destroyed a playground in Westminster and police and firefighters are investigating. Firefighters were called out to the Irving Street Park playground located at 7392 Irving Street at 2:34 a.m. Friday. After putting out the fire, the playground is considered a total loss.
WESTMINSTER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Commerce City police chief investigated, will retire

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The police chief in Commerce City will retire as he faces an investigation over his accounts of traffic stops during out-of-state travel. Chief Clint Nichols announced Thursday that his retirement will be effective Monday, July 25. According to the city, “Nichols has been the...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Boulder police looking for more video, witnesses in crash

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for more information as they piece together what happened after a man was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night. According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 14th and Pine streets around 9:20 p.m. A sedan and motorcycle crashed in the intersection, as they were traveling in opposite directions. It is not clear if it was a head-on collision, but the 27-year-old motorcycle driver is in the hospital in serious condition.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy