USPS releasing mariachi stamps on Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postal service is set to release a very New Mexican-themed stamp this week. The mariachi stamps come in five different styles featuring musicians dressed in traje de charro. Each stamp will feature a different iconic mariachi instrument.
The background will represent Mexican villages where mariachi music originated. The stamps will be released on Friday. The forever stamp comes in a set of 20 for $12.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
