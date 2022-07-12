Build-a-Thon

Join us at Old Falls Village Historic Park for the 30th Annual Civil War Encampment and Battle Saturday and Sunday July 16-17. Watch for new demonstrations and speakers. Experience life as it was for troops and civilians during the Civil War! See an authentic Civil War Cannons being fired during the Battle at 2:00 PM both days. Skirmishes and training events viewable throughout the weekend. Children play area, artillery drills both days, skits, enjoy cooking demonstrations, storytelling, Civil War memorabilia, food and entertainment. Beer Garden open at Noon both Saturday and Sunday. Beer Garden Free to attend Saturday night after 5 PM. Family-friendly event. Admission. Parking is FREE. Located corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Q Rd. Event benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. More information at www.OldFallsVillage.com Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO