ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Build-a-Thon

menomonee-falls.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an afternoon of free building. We’ll...

www.menomonee-falls.org

Comments / 0

Related
menomonee-falls.org

Outdoor Storytime

Bring your chairs or blankets and join Ms. Amanda and Ms. Lisbeth for storytime outside on the grassy area near the Library parking lot. Best suited for kids ages 2 – 5. In the event of inclement weather, we'll meet inside the Library's Community Room. Check our website calendar and Facebook page for information on any location changes.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
menomonee-falls.org

Old Falls Village Depot Beer Garden

Join us at the new Depot Beer Garden for its fifth year at Old Falls Village Historical Park on the corner of County Line Rd and Pilgrim Rd every Saturday from May 21 - October 8, 2022. Enjoy a cold beer in the beautiful historical park. Enjoy Entertainment, food and a historical park setting throughout the summer every Saturday.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
menomonee-falls.org

Civil War Encampment and Battle at Old Falls Village

Join us at Old Falls Village Historic Park for the 30th Annual Civil War Encampment and Battle Saturday and Sunday July 16-17. Watch for new demonstrations and speakers. Experience life as it was for troops and civilians during the Civil War! See an authentic Civil War Cannons being fired during the Battle at 2:00 PM both days. Skirmishes and training events viewable throughout the weekend. Children play area, artillery drills both days, skits, enjoy cooking demonstrations, storytelling, Civil War memorabilia, food and entertainment. Beer Garden open at Noon both Saturday and Sunday. Beer Garden Free to attend Saturday night after 5 PM. Family-friendly event. Admission. Parking is FREE. Located corner of Pilgrim Road and County Line Q Rd. Event benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. More information at www.OldFallsVillage.com Rent the Park! For rental opportunities at Old Falls Village, go to www.OldFallsVillage.com or (262) 250-3901.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy