Noah Schnapp has confirmed in a new interview that his Stranger Things character Will Byers is gay after previously saying his sexuality was “up to the audience’s interpretation”.The Netflix show’s fourth season hinted heavily that Will is gay and is attracted to his best friend Mike, but never explicitly addressed the character’s sexuality.Speaking to Variety in an interview published Thursday (14 June), Schnapp said it’s now “100% clear” that Will is gay.“Obviously, it was hinted at in season one: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his...

TV SERIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO