Knicks dealt Summer League setback in loss to Blazers

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS — The Knicks are likely going to need to stop by a jewelry store if they’re going to leave Sin City with any new bling.

Their goal of winning a summer league title took a major hit Sunday night. After back-to-back blowout wins, they were unable to build off of a strong start in an 88-77 loss to the Trail Blazers at the Thomas and Mack Center.

Their energy, defensive tenacity and overall sharpness was lacking in their second game in as many days as Portland pulled away late. Quentin Grimes was the best Knick, scoring 24 points along with three steals, and Miles McBride added 14 points, four assists and three steals. Jabari Walker had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who controlled the glass to the tune of a 49-30 edge.

“Legs were a little tired, we had a lot of practice and stuff leading up to it,” Grimes said. “Definitely felt fatigue, but we’ve still got to go out there and try to get the job done.”

The Knicks’ defense lapsed in the second half.
NBAE via Getty Images
Colbey Ross scores during the second half.
NBAE via Getty Images

Unlike Saturday night’s blowout of the Bulls, the opponent punched back. The Knicks led 13-0 out of the gate, and held a 26-13 edge at one point, but the Trail Blazers found another gear after their flat start.

They led at halftime and by as many as five points late in the third quarter. The Knicks seemed to have tired legs, their shots frequently short. After scoring 24 points in the opening quarter, they managed just 33 over the next 20 minutes.

“Really, we were settling for too many jumpshots,” Grimes said. “Every time we drove the ball, we got at least a foul or [open] shot for someone else on the team. Second half, we probably should’ve drove the ball a little bit more.”

The Knicks will face the Magic on Thursday, but they will not see No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, who has been shut down for the rest of summer league. They will have one more game after that which has yet to be determined.

