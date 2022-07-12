July 12 Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Illusive: not real, fictitious. Think, “illusion” as in, a magician’s illusion. Elusive: difficult to find, evasive. Think “elude” as in, the Henslow’s sparrow is elusive and hard to spot. I was always told, “If you’re not sure, look it up” (and that was before the internet when we had to actually get a dictionary).

Nice catch. Thanks for the lesson.

A BYH to people who get upset over nothing and fuss other people out about it. You may not be promised tomorrow. Apologize and forgive because you may not get a second chance to tell them.

Bless your heart, if you just randomly thank God aloud throughout the day, your odds increase exponentially that those will be your exact last words.

BOH, we now have to endure lawyer ads for Camp Lejeune victims. Now that Congress passed a law opening up compensation, the lawyers are rushing up to the hog trough.

BYH to our packed, partisan 6-3 Supreme Court that now rules over this country in concert with the GOP far right. In place of protecting the long hard-won rights and privileges of our modern society, it has mounted an all-out assault on our democracy issuing eloquently written decisions based in legal and historical nonsense. Elections matter!

BTHs to the motorists who complain about minimal parking fees at ECU or in Greenville. Look up what it costs to build and maintain a parking deck per space every year; then factor in the social loss of taxes from that property and consider the environmental damage each space causes. You’ll see how cheap and free it really is. You’ve been taking government handouts for years to subsidize parking and driving of cars.

Hey, Greg Murphy and all Republicans in the House after you win the majority in November. The Dems have given you a playbook. Have one-sided hearings and impeach every sitting Democrat and those in the past (Hillary). Oh, and let’s not forget Joe Biden on selling our strategic oil supplies to a Chinese oil company that his son Hunter has invested in. Corruption at the highest level.

BTH of the Democrat Party, who has always claimed to be for the middle class and disadvantaged. You have successfully decimated both in two years. The most basic things — food, transportation and fuel — are now unaffordable. Renters are being taken advantage of with high prices and evictions. The homeless population is increasing. Homeownership is no longer an attainable dream for most. Our hard-earned savings are disappearing. November can’t come soon enough.

BYH, if we each just grow a large crop of different food, we could all trade with each other and eat practically for free.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.