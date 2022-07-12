ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Once-Popular New Bedford Intersection Abandoned by Panhandlers

By Barry Richard
 3 days ago
One of the most sought-after locations by panhandlers in all of Greater New Bedford now sits empty on a sunny summer afternoon. Oh, how times have changed. Back before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID pandemic and rabid inflation grabbed all of the headlines, New Bedford's panhandler problem was the talk...

