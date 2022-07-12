COVID-19: Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Killeen-Temple, TX metro area consists of Bell County, Coryell County, and Lampasas County. As of July 10, there were 21,314.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Killeen residents, the 29th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Killeen-Temple metro area, Lampasas County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 27,499.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Lampasas County, the most of any county in Killeen-Temple, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Bell County, there were 20,309.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Killeen-Temple.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Killeen-Temple metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 100,112 36,600.5 1,038 379.5 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 42,703 36,193.3 554 469.5 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 99,838 31,547.0 1,420 448.7 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 725,492 29,393.7 7,928 321.2 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 74,149 28,736.7 579 224.4 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 117,248 27,359.4 1,847 431.0 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 113,558 26,930.8 2,044 484.7 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 219,939 26,306.5 3,749 448.4 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 221,248 25,871.6 3,927 459.2 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 36,261 25,536.1 718 505.6 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 67,327 25,524.3 1,289 488.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,839,065 25,121.6 18,858 257.6 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 67,189 25,036.8 970 361.5 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,719,261 24,974.2 16,066 233.4 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 43,127 24,811.9 523 300.9 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 38,213 23,797.0 707 440.3 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 40,610 23,794.6 896 525.0 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 497,632 23,534.9 3,615 171.0 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 34,175 22,891.4 723 484.3 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 94,790 21,314.7 1,219 274.1 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,867 21,270.2 641 489.3 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 21,089 21,158.0 445 446.5 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 47,283 20,788.4 973 427.8 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 81,296 20,572.2 1,463 370.2 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 56,797 19,943.0 1,340 470.5

