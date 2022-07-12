COVID-19: How Cases in the Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Kennewick-Richland, WA metro area consists of Benton County and Franklin County. As of July 10, there were 30,839.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Kennewick residents, 14.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Kennewick-Richland metro area, Franklin County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 36,627.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Franklin County, the most of any county in Kennewick-Richland, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Benton County, there were 28,143.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Kennewick-Richland.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Kennewick-Richland metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Kennewick-Richland, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 89,289 30,839.6 702 242.5 49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 74,980 30,028.4 797 319.2 48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 33,432 28,271.8 240 203.0 47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 16,641 27,567.3 149 246.8 44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 143,469 26,077.7 1,582 287.6 31020 Longview, WA 106,778 24,662 23,096.5 355 332.5 42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 862,000 22,266.3 5,555 143.5 13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 43,343 19,628.1 308 139.5 34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 24,588 19,574.6 214 170.4 36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 54,532 19,495.8 430 153.7 14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 45,306 17,039.9 367 138.0

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.