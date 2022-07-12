COVID-19: How Cases in the Lancaster, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lancaster, PA metro area consists of just Lancaster County. As of July 10, there were 23,781.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lancaster residents, 11.9% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lancaster metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lancaster, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 126,037 28,287.0 1,522 341.6 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 42,735 27,723.5 708 459.3 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 38,692 27,690.7 525 375.7 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 36,492 27,435.7 744 559.4 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 226,188 27,004.0 3,052 364.4 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 30,296 26,498.7 539 471.4 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 108,924 26,056.8 1,621 387.8 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 26,547 25,907.1 381 371.8 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 21,315 25,382.9 347 413.2 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 31,017 25,184.9 636 516.4 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 571,486 24,512.1 8,046 345.1 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 134,066 24,128.1 2,336 420.4 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 40,480 24,090.6 541 322.0 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 128,658 23,781.6 1,933 357.3 44300 State College, PA 161,960 38,051 23,494.1 361 222.9 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,395,489 22,955.4 18,540 305.0 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 61,794 22,566.1 793 289.6 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 126,543 22,161.1 2,080 364.3

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .