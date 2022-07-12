COVID-19: La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN metro area consists of La Crosse County and Houston County. As of July 10, there were 31,377.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 La Crosse residents, the 48th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the La Crosse-Onalaska metro area, La Crosse County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of July 10, there were 32,211.1 cases per 100,000 residents in La Crosse County, the most of any county in La Crosse-Onalaska, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Houston County, there were 26,104.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in La Crosse-Onalaska.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the La Crosse-Onalaska metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents . . . . . . . 22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 33,861 33,003.9 285 277.8 24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 107,771 33,741.6 753 235.8 29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 42,843 31,377.2 208 152.3 39540 Racine, WI 195,602 61,198 31,287.0 703 359.4 20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 52,282 31,230.7 385 230.0 11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 72,804 30,897.9 544 230.9 48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 50,345 30,860.0 658 403.3 33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 483,079 30,667.3 3,994 253.6 43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 34,833 30,242.8 332 288.2 27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 46,792 28,856.9 403 248.5 31540 Madison, WI 653,725 182,798 27,962.5 750 114.7

