COVID-19: Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 742,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending July 10, bringing the total count to more than 87.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,009,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 31.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 36.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 15.2% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area consists of just Polk County. As of July 10, there were 32,169.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lakeland residents, the 33rd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,997.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.0% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 10 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of July 10 per 100,000 residents 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,436,411 40,002.4 22,388 367.6 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 123,791 32,389.3 1,080 282.6 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 220,750 32,169.1 3,051 444.6 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 755,076 30,095.1 6,734 268.4 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 434,596 28,904.2 5,367 356.9 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 209,198 28,367.1 2,213 300.1 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 137,967 28,257.7 1,965 402.5 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 91,147 28,149.3 954 294.6 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 49,202 27,010.2 832 456.7 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 832,820 26,883.7 10,438 336.9 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 73,090 26,865.8 915 336.3 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 209,437 26,058.8 3,174 394.9 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 150,365 25,681.2 2,178 372.0 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 89,631 25,353.4 2,149 607.9 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 26,006 25,141.9 697 673.8 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 92,611 24,932.1 1,021 274.9 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 115,788 24,530.7 1,892 400.8 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 154,348 23,882.2 2,403 371.8 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 36,475 23,686.8 673 437.0 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 32,640 22,484.1 995 685.4 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 40,164 22,181.8 834 460.6 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 24,623 19,691.5 598 478.2

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .