ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

Local man aids Capitol riot prosecutions, report says

By GUY LUCAS ENTERPRISE EDITOR
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

A Kernersville man who has admitted in court to a role in a far-right group’s activities during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol continues cooperating with prosecutors, according to a new court filing.

Charles “Charley” Donohoe, 34, pleaded guilty April 8 to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. Donohoe also agreed to aid prosecutors.

A status report jointly filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by federal prosecutors and Donohoe’s attorney said, “As of the date of this filing, the parties do not anticipate that Donohoe’s cooperation will be complete prior to December 12, 2022.”

Donohoe was a regional president of the extremist Proud Boys and was a member of that group’s Ministry of Self Defense leadership group. He is the only member of that leadership group who has pleaded guilty so far.

If Donohoe’s sentencing will be contingent on his role during the trial of any Proud Boys leaders, his cooperation could easily extend into 2023. Currently Dec. 12 is the tentative date set for the start of jury selection, and the judge has estimated the trial could take a month.

The court documents filed when Donohoe pleaded guilty said that the Proud Boys leadership discussed as early as Jan. 4, 2021, the possibility of storming the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Less than two months after Donohoe agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, a new indictment against other members of the Ministry of Self Defense charged them with seditious conspiracy.

Donohoe remains behind bars while awaiting sentencing. He has been in custody since his arrest in March 2021, but that time will count toward his prison sentence.

Prosecutors have said the estimated sentencing guideline range for Donohoe will be from close to six years to more than seven years. The judge will have discretion to depart from the guideline and sentence him to less if, for instance, prosecutors say he has been fully cooperative.

The next status report in Donohoe’s case is due Oct. 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradioeast.org

Republicans in North Carolina county to raffle guns, ammo

Republicans in a North Carolina county are planning a 30-day raffle of guns and ammunition, a move that’s drawing criticism in light of recent mass shootings across the U.S. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Forsyth County Republican Party will offer semiautomatic weapons, among other guns, in the raffle. Organizer Vernon Robinson says each raffle ticket will bear a three-digit number the purchaser can check each day against one of the games in the North Carolina Education Lottery from Sept. 9 through Oct. 8 to determine the winner. The county's Democratic Party chairman called the raffle “disappointing.”
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Columbia, NC
Kernersville, NC
Government
WFMY NEWS2

4 overdose death arrests in past month in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. — In the past month, Triad law enforcement officials have made several arrests involving drug overdose deaths. In two of the cases, two men have been charged with second-degree murder - one of those men was already in jail for another overdose death. Two women also face felony death by distribution charges.
HIGH POINT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former U.S. Army sergeant makes movie about mental health of veterans

MAYODAN, N.C. — A former U.S. Army sergeant is making a movie about the difficulties soldiers face when returning home. A former U.S. Army sergeant is making a movie about the difficulties soldiers face once they return home. The director said he hopes the movie draws attention to the...
MAYODAN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greensboro man on mission to meet N.C.'s mayors

As part of this month’s episode of Front Porch Politics, host Tim Boyum catches up with a 23-year-old Greensboro native with an ambitious goal. He’s trying to meet every single mayor in the state. If you’re wondering how many that is, the answer is more than 550! But...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Sentencing#Jury Selection#Federal Prosecutors#Protest#District Court#Ministry Of Self Defense
FOX8 News

Forsyth County juvenile falls victim to sextortion scam

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sherriff’s Office is warning teens and parents to beware of “sextortion scams” after the recent increase of reports in the area. The sheriff’s office said the most recent victim of a sextortion crime is a juvenile in Winston Salem. “Here recently, it’s become more prevalent to become just […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Global Supplier Celebrates Ontex Grand Opening of First US Manufacturing Facility In Rockingham County, North Carolina

– Ontex Hosts Inauguration Ceremony for its First U.S. Manufacturing Facility – Ontex, a leading international supplier of disposable hygiene products, celebrated today the official grand opening of its Stokesdale, North Carolina facility with a small gathering and ribbon cutting. Ontex leaders, employees, and partners, as well as Rockingham County and State of North Carolina partners were in attendance.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS 17

2 NC women attacked another as she protected a child: deputies

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two women who assaulted another while she was trying to protect a young child were arrested Tuesday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said. Greensboro women Niakea Thomas and Dahquaisha Rasberry were arrested after deputies confirmed they assaulted Elizabeth Harris, 29, of Whiteville on June 26.
CLARKTON, NC
wfdd.org

Action4Equity calls on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board to reconsider contract termination

Local nonprofit Action4Equity is asking the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education to reconsider the termination of their mentorship program contract. The WS/FCS district announced the cancellation of the $1.4 million contract last week, upon learning one of the mentors had an inappropriate relationship with a student. On July 6,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Aggressive solicitors put High Point community on high alert

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Some families in the Meadow Creek community in High Point are on high alert. They say they are being harassed by solicitors. “He kept ringing the doorbell over and over and over again,” said neighbor Melissa Shouse. It’s a sales pitch she is...
HIGH POINT, NC
whee.net

New jail housing more prisoners

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is back on track with its budget after racking up thousands of dollars in costs for housing inmates in other places. When the new jail in Henry County opened in March, the Sheriff’s office was anticipating bringing back its inmates housed in other facilities across the Commonwealth, but that did not happen right away because the County lacked the number of deputies needed at the new jail. The budget approved in May for the fiscal year starting July 1 has $19 million set aside for the Sheriff’s Office.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Greensboro police release community crime map

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have released a tool you can use to get information about crimes in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department and LexisNexis Risk Solutions recently partnered to provide a community crime map to the public. This map is synced with the GPD's record system. There are options...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
228
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy