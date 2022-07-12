ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police probe fire at city park

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — Police and fire department investigators say that a fire in a public park’s restroom building this past weekend may have been intentionally set.

The fire in a trash can in the men’s restroom at Armstrong Park was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Battalion Chief Perry Hall of the High Point Fire Department said. The park is in the 300 block of E. Parkway Avenue.

No one was injured.

Crews put out the fire quickly with a fire extinguisher, Hall told The High Point Enterprise.

The fire caused a total of $3,300 worth of damage to the restroom building, other property, lamps and light fixtures, according to a High Point Police Department incident report. Investigators continued their probe into the fire Tuesday.

Police ask that anyone with information about the fire call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters also can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

