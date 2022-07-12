ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Former J&S Cafeteria property sold

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — A north High Point property that includes the former J&S Cafeteria restaurant building has been sold.

A buyer called Mackay Road Investments LLC purchased the 1.8-acre parcel at 5835 Samet Drive last month for $1.85 million, according to the deed for the transaction.

The seller was a limited liability company managed by F.B. Nowlan Jr., president and CEO of J&S Cafeteria.

The restaurant closed in January after about 20 years in operation, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.

It’s unclear what the buyer’s plans are for the site.

A representative of Mackay Road Investments, which has a Kernersville address, could not be reached for comment.

No plans have been filed with the city for any type of redevelopment of the property.

According to its website, the only other J&S Cafeteria location is in Asheville, which is where its first restaurant opened in 1984.

The High Point location opened in June 2002 in a 10,336-square-foot building on an outparcel at the Palladium shopping center.

