Sacramento, CA

Despite High Heat And Bad Air Quality, No Spare The Air Alerts Were Issued In Sacramento — But Why?

By Laura Haefeli
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Monday’s hot weather and bad air quality in Sacramento prompted the elderly, pregnant and those with asthma to stay indoors.

Even though we’ve had back-to-back triple-digit days now, there still was not a Spare The Air alert day. In fact, we haven’t had any Spare The Air days all year — but why?

Sports and swimming are the favorite pastimes of cousins Titus and Brennan. The sweltering summer days affect the whole family. Their mom, Sacramento resident Diamond Littlejohn, said the heat and pollution forced her to take action.

“I’ve actually had to have two inhalers because the air quality was so bad,” Littlejohn said.

Sacramento Air District usually warns residents like Littlejohn of bad air quality with their Spare The Air alert system.

“The Sacramento Air District wants to empower residents to take actions to protect their health,” said Sacramento Air District spokesperson Emily Allshouse.

Allshouse said when the Air Quality Index or AQI reaches 126 or higher, a Spare the Air warning is issued to the valley signaling to at-risk people to stay inside.

“Maybe you don’t want to take those kids to soccer practice,” she said.

The alert also asks Sacramentans to stay off the roadways.

“We need to drive less or take alternative transportation,” Allshouse said.

Spare the Air has existed for nearly 30 years to help reduce California’s carbon emissions – and the district says it’s working.

In 2002, the district issued 22 Spare The Air days. In 2018, there were 20. In 2022 so far, there have been zero warnings issued, which marks a first since the district began reporting.

So, why are we seeing fewer Spare The Air days?

“We have car-sharing programs and that helps people get introduced to electric vehicles. We also have Clean Cars For All which is a program to help disadvantaged areas purchase clean vehicles. Spare The Air is a campaign we’ve put a lot of resources into and we have seen results,” Allshouse said.

As fire season gets going, it’s likely more alerts will be issued. The district said, if you are elderly or struggle with asthma or respiratory issues, it’s best to stay inside.

You can sign up for Spare The Air email alerts, and there is an app you can also download.

Woodland Ag Facility Full Of Hemp Catches Fire; Crews Say It Will Take Some Time To Put Out

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Firefighters say they expect to be at the scene for a while after an agricultural facility in rural Woodland caught fire early Friday morning. Woodland Fire crews responded to the scene along the 1800 block of County Road 98 around 4 a.m. Crews report that the fire involves a heavy fuel load, meaning it will take some time to put out the flames. It appears a large amount of hemp caught fire, crews say. The fire was contained to the main metal building and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to other units. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
WOODLAND, CA
Electra Fire 99% Contained, But Return Of Hot Weather Will Mean More Smoke

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 12 p.m. Cal Fire is warning that there is a potential for increased fire activity in the Electra Fire incident this weekend. The wildfire is now 99% contained as of Friday, but the return of triple-digit temperatures has firefighters concerned. Islands of brush that are still smoldering in the canyon could flare up and produce more smoke, Cal Fire says. While Cal Fire says they still have resources at the scene to prevent the fire from breaking out of the control lines, the area where there is...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento among the cities with the worst drivers, report says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Drivers in Sacramento might need to take extra precautions while out on the road.  Sacramento is on the list of the worst cities in America when it comes to drivers, according to a study from Quote Wizard. Sacramento is ranked No. 2 on the list, beating other California cities like Los […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento area counties collaborate on emergency alert system

(KTXL) — All public safety agencies in Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties have joined together to have a community notification system that will alert residents about emergencies and other important public safety information. The alert system will enable the counties to provide their residents with critical information quickly in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
VIDEO: 2 Cars Catch Fire At Sacramento Auto Parts Yard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to an auto parts yard in south Sacramento after two cars caught fire early Friday morning. The fire started just after 3 a.m. near 25th Avenue and Florin Perkins Road. Crews got to the scene and found the fire in the middle of an auto dismantler yard. Apparently, two vehicles that had just shown up at the yard after some recent accidents had caught fire. It’s unclear how the cars caught fire, but firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly. No injuries have been reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
