Electronics

This £50 Bluetooth speaker is the Prime Day deal you need for summer

By Matt Bolton
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the heat we're having, the only way to survive is to find yourself a nice shady spot outside and chill out – and this Prime Day deal on the portable UE Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is perfect for providing some music to accompany you. Right now, you...

www.techradar.com

